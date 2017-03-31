US growth better than thought

Growth in spending by consumers, which represents over two-thirds of the economic activity in the US, was given a revision to 3.5% during the fourth quarter.

The Commerce Department reports that for all of 2016, real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 2.0%, compared with an increase of 1.9% the previous year. This is up from the second estimate of 1.9%, and from the third quarter’s growth rate of 3.5%. “We expect the economy to grow at a broadly similar pace in Q1, although we expect the composition to change toward a slower rate of increase in consumer spending and less of a drag from net trade”, said Blerina Uruci at Barclays Research.

For the final quarter of previous year, GDP expanded at an annual rate of 2.1%, up a tad from the 1.9% reported in the second look at the numbers.

STRONG IMPORT GROWTH The moderate economic expansion poses a challenge to President Donald Trump, who has vowed to boost annual growth to 4 percent by slashing taxes, increasing infrastructure spending and cutting regulations.

A worker is seen at the construction site of a new building in the Hudson Yards area of Manhattan, in NY, U.S. December 2, 2016.

Personal consumption expenditures: Increased to 2%, up slightly from last estimate’s 1.9%.

The Commerce Department had earlier pegged fourth-quarter GDP growth at a 1.9% rate. The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting GDP rising at a rate of 1.0 percent in the first quarter.With the labor market near full employment, the data likely understate the health of the economy. Some economists also think seasonal-adjustment problems have caused first-quarter growth to look weaker than the true trend in recent years. Despite the setback, Trump has said the administration will soon unveil a plan to cut individual and corporate tax rates, a key component of his stimulus program. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed by 3 basis points to 2.416 percent. In the third quarter, current-dollar GDP increased 5.0 percent, or $225.2 billion.

Trade reduced GDP by 1.82 percentage points in the fourth quarter after contributing 0.85 percentage points in the third quarter.

“Some of this softness is due to seasonal adjustment issues that will reverse later in the year”, said Gus Faucher, deputy chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh.