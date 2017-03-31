US House Speaker backs intelligence panel chair in Russian Federation probe

He described the source as an intelligence official, not a White House official.

Yates’ lawyer informed the White House on Friday she wanted to testify before Congress.

After reviewing the information last week, Nunes called a news conference to announce that US spy agencies may have inadvertently captured Trump and his associates in the routine targeting of foreigners’ communications.

“I don’t care what Mr. Ryan says”, he said.

Yates was the deputy attorney general in the final years of the Obama administration and was the acting attorney general in the first days of the Trump administration. The missives were posted online and a person familiar with the situation confirmed them as authentic to The Associated Press. They spoke only on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the internal matter.

Spicer said the White House does not believe executive privilege should be an issue in Yates testifying, which is why McGahn did not respond.

In his daily press briefing Tuesday, press secretary Sean Spicer doubled down, calling the Post story “100 percent false” and saying that it would be “great” if Nunes reschedules her hearing.

“I hope she testifies”. We want more people to come forward, ” Nunes said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

An unending stream of questions about the Trump administration’s ties to Russian Federation led the White House to complain that just about anything the president does – including grabbing a bite – is going to be tied to the Kremlin.

Michael Flynn was sacked as national security adviser when his pre-inauguration contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the USA emerged.

Yates in January warned the White House that Flynn could be vulnerable to blackmail after he made incorrect statements about his contacts with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Schiff took to Twitter to wonder aloud why the public hearing could not be scheduled again.

Democrats accuse Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of being too close to President Trump to conduct an impartial inquiry.

In early March, Trump tweeted without evidence that former President Obama “had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower” before the election, drawing weeks of criticism.

Democrats on Monday began to call for Nunes – chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence – to recuse himself from the probe. Nunes has also told NBC News he did not reveal his source to Trump. She said his actions raise questions about whether the panel’s investigation can be unbiased and independent. To fix the damage I think he owes it to his committee members to tell them who he met with and what he saw.

And it’s enough to doom any possibility that Nunes can continue to lead this investigation.

“We’re doing our best to try and get the investigation back on track”, Schiff said following the meeting. Meetings canceled. Hearings postponed but the chairman men Devin nunes is standing his ground and faces a new round of questions about Russian Federation.

That includes Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner, Schiff added.

The House, the Senate and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking into Russian meddling in the election.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House refused to say on Thursday whether it gave the top Republican on the House intelligence committee access to highly classified materials. If a chairman of the House committee comes and sees a staffer, that would be reported up to his boss and ultimately to me.

Who cleared Nunes into the White House?

CNN has reached out to Nunes for comment on the meeting and has not yet received a response.