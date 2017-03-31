US Leads Boycott Against UN Attempt to Create Binding Nuclear Ban

Leading an opposition group, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley spoke to reporters outside of the U.N. General Assembly alongside ambassadors from nuclear allies France and the United Kingdom, voicing criticism of the meeting within.

“We have to be realistic”.

The push for a ban was announced in October by 123 United Nations members who say the threat of atomic disaster is growing thanks to tensions fanned by North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and an unpredictable new administration in Washington.

Haley spoke in a group of some 20 ambassadors from United States allies who are boycotting the negotiations, including Britain, France and South Korea, Turkey and a number of countries from eastern Europe.

More than 100 countries voted for a UN General Assembly resolution previous year to start discussions, with nations including Austria, Brazil and Ireland leading the effort.

“Indeed, it is hard to imagine these days a gathering of one million people in the street in support of nuclear disarmament, as the world witnessed in the 1980s”.

“Countries that have not taken part in nuclear deterrence and do not understand that global architecture has not been plagued by wars in more than five decades due to nuclear deterrence are trying to meddle with this process”, Solonnikov said.

President Barack Obama’s administration also opposed the talks, which the General Assembly voted to approve in December.

Regarding Japan’s argument that nuclear weapons could not be banned due to North Korea, Akira Kawasaki, a member of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, said, “Their logic is upside down”.

In its Explanation of Vote (EoV) given for its abstention on the resolution in October, India had said that it was “not convinced” that the proposed conference could address the longstanding expectation of the global community for a comprehensive instrument on nuclear disarmament.

The US has reduced its arsenal by 85 percent under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and Britain has cut its by over 50 percent since the height of the Cold War, according to Ambassador Matthew Rycroft.

She cited North Korea and Iran in articulating her opposition to the talks. Haley questioned of countries participating in the negotiations.

It is one those few times that Russian Federation and China – two other veto wielding rival nations – stand on the same side of a major policy issue as the United States.

The pope said the elimination of nuclear weapons was a “moral and humanitarian imperative” and stressed it was possible to achieve.

“Is it any surprise that Iran is in support of this?”

Haley’s counterparts from Russian Federation and China, both veto-wielding permanent members of the Security Council, did not join her protest group. “But we also know if you aren’t inside the tent, participating in negotiations, you can’t influence the outcome”, he told SBS News.

“Our job is to protect the people in our country”, Haley said of the 20-odd representatives from US -allied countries standing beside her in support. “But with the multipolar world, lots of countries feel like they don’t have to wait for the superpowers to act”, she added. “It is absolutely clear that the time has not yet come for that”.

“The treaty will have an impact, even on countries which fail to participate, by settling global norms of behavior and removing the political prestige associated with nuclear weapons”, Fihn said.