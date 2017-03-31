US Marshals join search for missing 91-year-old judge

“Tonight, I have some good news”, said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “That said, at this time, we can not rule out a criminal nexus to this case”, said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane.

U.S. District Judge Edwin Kosik, 91, was last seen attempting to enter the pharmacy at Bill’s ShopRite on the Daleville Highway at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday. He then drove away in the opposite direction from his home, the U.S. Marshals Service said. He left his wallet and phone at home.

The Marshals Service planned a news conference Thursday to discuss Kosik’s disappearance.

The Marshals Service said Kosik was driving a gray 2015 silver Acura that had the driver’s side damaged, according to the Scranton Times-Tribune. The FBI joined the investigation.

Chief Judge Christopher C. Conner had issued a statement saying the court was "obviously very anxious about our dear colleague" and was "hoping for a quick and safe return".

Kosik, who served more than 30 years on the federal bench, was reported missing at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police escorted the ambulance carrying the retired judge out of a wooded area off of Tigue Street in Dunmore after 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, transporting him to the hospital for medical evaluation.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane says Edwin Kosik takes medication for “memory loss” and that might have played a role in his disappearance. That sparked an intensive search involving the U.S. Marshals Service, state police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Kosik was transferred to inactive status last month because of health issues. He’s best known for sending two corrupt judges to prison in a notorious juvenile justice scandal known as “kids for cash”. Kosick was appointed to the federal bench in 1986 by President Ronald Reagan.