US Republican Lawmaker Quits Conservative House Group Over Healthcare Conflict

“The moderates in our conference and the Freedom Caucus are truly at opposite ends of the issues”, said Representative Chris Collins of NY, a Trump ally. “My personal response is no”, the North Carolina Republican said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week”.

For weeks, as President Donald Trump courted the group, members of the caucus used their leverage to make the bill better. “We got to get it done for a lot of reasons, but that’s one of them”.

MSU economics professor John Goddeeris said Medicaid expansions that were originally funded by the federal government, but are now funded in part by states as well, would soon require far more state funding to operate.

And Obamacare’s huge Medicaid expansion in IL and elsewhere?

While Republicans can attack the exchanges, the marketplaces’ health is ultimately in the hands of the health insurance companies that have to decide whether to participate in them by selling insurance plans and consumers who have to decide whether to buy that insurance. “We’re just coming back out after halftime and we still have the ball and we’re going on the field”.

Ryan’s toughest opponents were the Freedom Caucus, the hardliners widely expected to be marginalized after Trump won, but instead a bloc that showed its strength.

In a Twitter message, the USA president not only faulted the hardline Freedom Caucus and two other influential conservative groups for the stunning setback, he suggested they had weakened efforts to curb abortions, a touchstone conservative cause.

That was the moment the Freedom Caucus made its choice.

Republicans had meant to use their majorities to undo the ACA, an effort that was foiled by not only the Freedom Caucus, but also by several moderate Republicans who opposed the GOP bill, the American Healthcare Act.

The US tax code has not undergone a major overhaul since 1986, during the administration of Republican President Ronald Reagan. “It’s like asking whether climbing Kilimanjaro or another mountain of equal height is harder”, Michael J. Graetz, a tax law professor who served as a Treasury Department official in the early 1990s, told The New York Times. The Freedom Caucus won’t relent.

Indeed, Trump is already writing them off.

Poe’s resignation comes hours after Trump tweeted that the Freedom Caucus, along with cash-flush conservative groups that share its hard-line ideological views, “have saved Planned Parenthood” and Obamacare by opposing the bill.

Trump initially focused his blame on Democrats for the failure and predicted a dire future for the current law.

Hospitals, of course, do better financially when patients they treat are covered by insurance, which means health care facilities receive payment for services they perform.

A fear for many in the GOP’s “Never Trump” movement during the presidential campaign was that a President Trump would be more interested in making grand deals with Democrats than in upholding conservative principles. “Talk about deja-vu: once again the fight will be among Republicans, with the Freedom Caucus seeking deep spending cuts while moderate Republicans fight to soften Trump’s spending reductions”.

The Republicans believe that letting Obamacare fail will force Democrats to come to the table to negotiate changes to the law.

Will the Freedom Caucus learn from its mistake?

After the bill collapsed on Friday afternoon, President Trump accused the Democrats of obstruction, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer accused the president of incompetence, Speaker Paul Ryan said health care was done and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi bragged that it was a great day. “It is time to lead”.

Rep. Mo Brooks, a Republican from Alabama and a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said the message from Ryan was “this issue is not going away”.

“I think health care is a much, much more complicated issue, where you start out with Obamacare, which had all these issues, and you’re trying to kind of get rid of it and make changes simultaneously”, he added. Just as the G.O.P. was unable to agree on how to fund Obamacare, or which benefits to preserve, so too is the party at odds over the most critical questions involving the Trump plan to overhaul the tax code. Will they keep the home mortgage interest deduction? Because they failed, Republicans will struggle to reach their goal of cutting corporate-tax rates without piling on debt. But the former MS governor said Republicans must produce something for the electorate because they “have told the American people from Day One” they would.