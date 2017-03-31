US, Russia, China, 40 others boycott United Nations meeting on nuclear weapons

“Is there anyone who thinks that North Korea would ban nuclear weapons?”

Amb. Nikki Haley made the remark as she voiced opposition to a proposed nuclear weapons ban treaty as dozens of countries kick off a United Nations conference to discuss the issue. “Regrettably, given the present circumstances, we must say that it would be hard for Japan to participate in this conference in a constructive manner and in good faith”, Takamizawa said during the opening segment of the conference at the United Nations in NY.

The talks come against the backdrop of increasing worries over the intentions of a reclusive North Korea, which has tested nuclear weapons and missiles that could conceivably carry them.

The U.S.is upgrading its nuclear military capabilities as part of a program authorized by former President Barack Obama.

This treaty aims at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and weapon technology.

Japan, which is the only country to have suffered atomic attacks, voted against the talks, saying the lack of consensus over the negotiations could undermine progress on effective nuclear disarmament.

Pope Francis has called for a “collective and concerted” multilateral effort to eliminate nuclear weapons, telling a United Nations conference working on a treaty to prohibit such weapons that worldwide peace and stability “cannot be based on a false sense of security, on the threat of mutual destruction or total annihilation, or on simply maintaining a balance of power”.

Queen’s guardsman yells at tourist A tourist dancing outside St James’ Palace in London has been put firmly back in his place by a Scottish guardsman.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley who announced this noted that nuclear powers Russian Federation and China are also not taking part in the meeting.

“There was disappointment with the Obama administration, which made some pledges, but then ignored majority”, said Beatrice Fihn, director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, an international coalition of NGOs.

The UN said the conference represents the first multilateral negotiations on nuclear disarmament in more than 20 years.

Proponents of the ban see nuclear arms as a threat to global security and warn that the weapons can have catastrophic effects if used.

North Korea has continued its nuclear weapons program in violation of United Nations resolutions.

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons Executive Director Beatrice Fihn criticized the move by the United States and others in a press statement issued before the talks began.

It had further said that it supports the commencement of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament on a Comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Convention, which in addition to prohibition and elimination also includes verification.

“My view is the nuclear weapons ban is just not realistic”, Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, head of U.S. European Command and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation supreme allied commander, told the House Armed Services Committee. The Trump administration has made it a point to encourage all North Atlantic Treaty Organisation nations to spend more in the wake of increasing threats and posturing from Russian Federation. “But today, in this day and time, in the situations that we are in, we unfortunately don’t have the ability to do that”, she said.

And such a treaty would oblige major powers to revisit their policies sooner or later – even if, like Russian Federation and the United States, they’re now modernizing their nuclear weapons arsenal. “But with the multipolar world, lots of countries feel like they don’t have to wait for the superpowers to act”, she added. In the letter, the scientists point out that the United Nations had banned the use of several other weapons of mass destruction, including chemical and biological arsenals.