US Secretary of State Tillerson in Turkey for Talks

With the second largest army in NATO, Turkey is seeking a role for its military in a planned offensive on Raqqa, one of the so-called Islamic State’s two de facto capitals along with Mosul in Iraq – but the U.S. is veering towards enlisting the YPG.

The US Secretary of State’s remarks in Turkey that Assad’s fate will be determined by the Syrian people contrasted starkly with the position of the Obama administration.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Ankara, Turkey, March 30, 2017.

Tense relations between the two allies stem from a United States decision to use Kurdish militias to help combat IS terrorists in Syria.

“We are exploring a number of options and alternatives”.

Turkish media reports say Brunson has been charged with membership of the Gulenist Terror Organisation, the term which Turkish authorities uses to refer to the network of US -based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Turkey considers the Kurdish force, known as the YPG, to be a terrorist group that threatens Turkey’s security. “But there were hard choices that need to be made”.

The United States and Turkey struggled on Thursday to resolve a deep dispute over the Kurdish role in the fight against Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wrapped up his first trip to Turkey.

There were also tensions with Obama over Ankara’s calls for the extradition of US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, a matter that remains unresolved.

Ties between the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies were strained under Obama, particularly over U.S. cooperation with the Syrian Kurdish militia fighting against IS, and the issue of a US-based Turkish preacher blamed by Ankara for orchestrating the attempted coup previous year. American officials have said the evidence provided by Turkey so far is insufficient to make a legal case for extradition. But he bristled over the Kurdish issue during a speech hosted by the Turkish Heritage Organization on the sidelines of the gathering. He did not comment on the Turkish government’s broad purge of state institutions after last summer’s failed coup or the ongoing crackdown on civil society activists, journalists and academics.

Tillerson met with Prime Minister Binali Yildirim before his session with Erdogan.

Cavusoglu decried the USA insistence on seeing Turkish Kurds at war with Turkey as separate from the YPG militia in Syria, which has received arms and support from Washington.

In an apparent bid to appease Turkey over its partnership with the YPG, the United States has remained largely silent about worsening rights abuses in the country, including the brutal treatment of the Turkish Kurds.

Something may have changed this week, however.

As for Turkey, the country has been a staunch supporter of a campaign pushed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar to oust Assad, but it has moderated that stance since warming relations with Russian Federation, which is a key ally of the Syrian government.

Tillerson is now in Ankara on a one-day official visit. “Turkish relations”, he said.

Turkey accuses Gulen, an erstwhile Erdogan ally who lives in self-imposed in Pennsylvania, of ordering the July military coup bid, charges he strongly denies.

Such conspiracy theories often include suspicions that the US either had a hand in or at least had advance knowledge of the coup, which USA officials have denied. Brett McGurk, the USA special envoy to the anti-IS coalition widely perceived in Ankara as a friend of the SDF, was also excluded from the meeting. Turks will hold a referendum next month on whether to grant Erdogan even more power.