US To View Social Media History Of Some Visa Applicants

That would constitute a significant expansion of vetting for consular officers, who screen social media only rarely – for instance, in the case of Syrian refugee applicants – due to concerns that it would create an unnecessary swell in backlogs, according to officials consulted by Reuters.

Two of Tillerson’s memos outline how to implement President Donald Trump’s revised executive order on immigration, but some of the guidelines have been rescinded after a Hawaii judge issued a temporary injunction to block key parts of the travel ban from taking effect March 16.

The US Embassy staff has to scrutinize a extensive pool of applicants to determine whether they are security risks to the United States, Tillerson stated in the cables sent from March 10 and March 17. The tougher screening will apply to visa applicants traveling for business and pleasure or to visit family in the U.S.

The cable, which was first reported by Reuters, does not define “population sets”.

Almost 49 percent of Americans “strongly” or “somewhat ” agree with Trump’s travel ban while 41 percent “strongly” or “somewhat” opposed it, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll from December 2016. It doesn’t elaborate on what it means by “population sets”. It also includes a call for increased scrutiny for Iraqi nationals. Immigration attorneys also expressed concern about profiling of visa applicants based on religion or national origin. “They could provide a pretext for barring individuals based on their nonviolent beliefs and expression”. “There’s so much social media out there”.

The State Department stressed upon the embassy officials to postpone or reschedule interviews if an applicant fails to provide the information asked by the interviewer.

Another improvement would be to have more direct interviewing between U.S. officials and the applicant in the applicant’s language, [David Inserra, a homeland security expert also at Heritage] says.

Consular officials subsequently were notified that “extreme vetting” would have to be suspended for visa applicants from the six countries in the travel ban. Before the interview, information in the application is run against US terrorism watch lists and databases.

The Trump administration originally included Iraq among the countries affected by its proposed travel ban. Courts blocked the first version of that order after a chaotic rollout just days into his term.

Anil Kalhan, a law professor who chairs the global human rights committee of the New York City Bar Association, added that the directives “will needlessly worsen visa processing backlogs” and may lead to unwarranted visa denials. “In order to ensure that proper focus is given to each application, posts should generally should not schedule more than 120 visa interviews per consular adjudicator per day”, the cable said.