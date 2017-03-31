US top court considers changing where patent cases may be filed

However, the most compelling element of the case is the question of whether Kraft Foods, an Indiana-based company, can bring a patent infringement case against TC Heartland in the state of Delaware. The Delaware district court followed the Federal Circuit’s VE Holding precedent to find that Heartland was subject to venue in Delaware.

In February, WIPR reported that Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas, along with 16 other state attorneys, had urged the Supreme Court to end the Eastern District’s hold on patent litigation.

Heartland appealed to the Federal Circuit for a writ of mandamus to either dismiss or transfer the suit filed by Kraft.

Barber said if the Supreme Court rules in favor of changing jurisdiction, Detroit automakers will immediately save on legal costs, because it’s expensive to try cases in rural Texas versus near a MI headquarters. The Federal Circuit rejected that argument, holding that Congress’s amendments to 1391 following Fourco superseded-rather than codified-the Fourco precedent.

On December 14, 2016, the Supreme Court granted certiorari.

TC Heartland’s attorney mentioned the Fourco decision nearly immediately after taking the podium, urging the justices to restore its precedence. Mr. Dabney argued that the Court’s subsequent decisions were consistent with the Fourco decision, and maintained that Congress’s 2011 amendment to 1391 simply codified Fourco. The justices could curtail where patent lawsuits may be launched, limiting them to where a defendant company is incorporated and potentially making it harder to get to trial or score lucrative jury verdicts. ‘For 30 years, the Federal Circuit has been ignoring our decision, ‘ said Justice Elena Kagan on Monday. Kraft, incorporated in DE, filed suit there against Heartland, claiming infringement of patents that are essential to popular products that allow customers to add calorie-free flavors to drinking water.

“You’re complaining about a forum that’s friendly to infringers”, said Justice Ruth Ginsburg (perhaps getting the reputation of East Texas, typically seen as friendly to patent-holders, backward).

Chief Justice John Roberts said he would expect it to be more obvious if Congress meant to make large changes to venue laws. Mr. Jay argued Fourco interpreted an older version of 1400 (b) and was no longer applicable in view of the intervening changes to 1391. Justice Roberts pushed back, asserting “I suspect it wasn’t meant to overrule Fourco either”.

“Congress can do something that this court doesn’t have the ability to do in this case, and that is to modulate venue in a way that is not binary”, said Jay, of the firm Goodwin Procter. The language in Section 1400 (b) fills a gap for individual defendants that have a foreign residence, but otherwise commit acts of infringement in the judicial district it regularly conducts business. “Moving these cases to Detroit (Eastern District of Michigan) would provide (automakers) a more knowledgeable bench of judges and stable of jurors, many of which are engineers understanding the complex nature of these cases”.

Relying on VE Holding, Kraft Foods sued TC Heartland in DE, believing the laws there friendlier to its case.

During oral arguments yesterday (transcript, PDF) the justices were mostly focused on the wording details of the venue rules, and they didn’t seem particularly receptive to concerns about rampant patent troll litigation.

“There has never been, in any other field of law, such a disparity between patent infringement case filings and other case filings”, said Dabney. “That’s also said to be a friendly forum”.