US, Turkey strain for deal on key element of anti-IS fight

However, from the Turkish perspective, it is not a principled approach to fight against one terrorist organization by cooperating with another.

Although the disagreement centres on tactics for a long-planned assault on IS’ self-declared capital of Raqqa, Turkey’s long-term security is also at stake. The conflict has also fueled Turkish anger at Washington for working with Syrian Kurdish fighters in the anti-ISIS campaign.

Rex Tillerson is the most senior us diplomat to visit Turkey since President Donald Trump took office in January. At a joint news conference with Tillerson on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu recited a litany of complaints, including annoyance with a USA plan to support Kurdish fighters in Syria.

In a joint news conference with Tillerson, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed Turkey’s opposition to support of the PYD but did not directly criticize the Trump administration.

“It takes challenging diplomacy for the USA and Turkey to stay committed to their long-standing partnership while having different views on ways to destruct IS”, Deniz Zeyrek, political commentator and journalist, said to Xinhua.

However, when asked whether US support for the YPG would continue, Tillerson – a former oil industry executive with no background in diplomacy – stuck to generalities, saying only that he discussed with Turkish officials how stability in Syria could be achieved and how the local people could return to their homes.

Turkey launched the military operation in Syria last August by sending in troops, tanks and warplanes to help the Free Syrian Army (FSA) push Daesh away from its border and stop the advance of the PKK-affiliated YPG.

Abstained to clarify the YPG role in upcoming Raqqa offensive of the anti-IS coalition, Tillerson acknowledged that the USA faces “difficult choices“.

“In 2016”, said the CRS report, “Russia expanded its targeting to include Islamic State forces, although it continued to occasionally target USA -backed rebel groups”. -Turkish ties, the countries continue to clash over many matters, including the fate of a Pennsylvania-based cleric that Turkey blames for a failed coup attempt last July.

The matter on the extradition of Fethullah Gulen also seemed unresolved though government sources said that parties discussed steps that should be taken for Gulen’s return to his home country.

In addition, “Turkey has readjusted its stance and abandoned its tough rhetoric with regard to the Kurds since both Damascus and Washington have publicly stated that they do not support an independent Kurdish state”.

“The United States and Turkey share many broad goals for the region, reducing Iran’s ability to disrupt the region”, he said.

“We need to take mutual steps to put relations with the United States back on track”, he said.

The Turkish-backed Syrian fighters are now restructuring themselves ahead of another battle.

“The previous administration said that Syrian President Assad must go”, the reporter asked. Trump has shown a clear preference for dealing with IS first, while Erdogan has repaired ties with key Assad-backer Russian Federation.

At a minimum, he said Turkey wants the U.S.to arrest Gulen while weighing the extradition.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hailed Turkey as a trusted ally after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other leaders Thursday during his visit to Ankara.

“She says that the transition from Obama to Trump was an important change for U.S. -Turkey relations but added that the perennial issue of the Kurds would remain a sticking point for both sides”.

The relationship between Turkey and the United States is fraught with tension.