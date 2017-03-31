US women’s hockey agreement could have far-reaching impact

“We didn’t want to settle for something that wasn’t going to push women’s hockey as far as we thought it was able to go”, USA captain Meghan Duggan said. At the end of the day, USA Hockey stepped up and we’re ready to move forward together in a positive direction. “I can’t wait to see how it impacts us and the fans who come to show their support for women’s hockey”.

And like their male counterparts that compete for USA Hockey, the women are flying in business class and staying at nice hotels. The USA Women’s hockey team is one of the most dominant sports team in the country as well. On Wednesday, the US women showed up for the World Championships with a new contract.

Team USA has fallen to Canada in the last four Winter Olympic games; however, the Americans defeated Canada 1-0 in overtime during the last IIHF World Championships in 2016. Lamoureux-Davidson points to constant communication among all the players-team captain Meghan Duggan reportedly made over 500 phone calls to educate players on the situation-and tireless effort to keep everyone the same page. How many times in sports history have we seen management give in to players without a rebellion? Questions of privilege and what striking in 2017 could even accomplish dogged the highly publicized protest on International Women’s Day, and despite a fairly sizable turnout, we’re no closer to quantifying what, if anything, the strike accomplished in the weeks since it passed. They stand and fight for all of us. Two years ago, Costello said she was forced to quit competitive hockey because there were only three under-19 teams in the state of MI and the travel was just not worth it. Just knowing that we were on a deadline and we wanted to play here, but we were passionate for our cause.

As the USA women’s soccer team continues to work out a labour contract, the women’s hockey team showed how it could leverage solidarity and timing into a multiyear agreement that satisfied all parties involved and pushed gender quality in sports forward. Callously, the people who oversee the sport – who must ensure it has a future in our country – said they would try to enlist other players to replace these women, these champions. “We feel ready and we’re excited to play against them”. USA Hockey, however, disputes that number, noting that players can receive medal bonuses from the U.S. Olympic Committee.

“It nearly seems like we’re the last resort and they’re just willing to throw us in there”, teammate Carli Moran said.

USA Hockey and the women’s national team reached a wage agreement Tuesday night to avoid a boycott of the world championships. Before the agreement, players got about $6,000 every four years.

Meanwhile, according to other reports, The women’s hockey team finally got what they deserved. “We had some trouble with Finland and the USA had some trouble with Russian Federation”.

Duggan, Carpenter and Bellamy and others were here to play in the NWHL’s championship game between the Boston Pride and the Buffalo Beauts at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. Were really happy that they came to an agreement, and well be playing them tomorrow.. The Americans have won the tournament six of the last seven times it has been played. That’s the thing about the world championships, everyone is here to win gold.

The Pride lost a heartbreaker of a game before a crowd that numbered in the thousands, many of them kids, doubtless hockey players with ambitions and dreams of their own.