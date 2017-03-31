USA stocks mixed as tax bill hopes offset health setback

United States stock markets closed higher on Thursday, led by financial shares, after data showed USA economic growth was stronger than previously reported last quarter, helped by robust consumer spending, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq set a record closing high.

The S&P 500 index showed six 52-week highs and six lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 highs and 33 lows.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who has consistently been dovish on interest rates, said he supported one or two more hikes this year as the US economy improves. This is especially so with President Donald Trump tuning the channel to tax policies.

In corporate news, Lululemon Athletica shares plunged 23.4 percent after the Canadian yoga and leisure apparel retailer said first-quarter comparable sales were expected to fall. Just 12 of the Dow’s 30 stocks advanced, with Chevron leading the way, up 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 5897.55 for a gain of 22.41 points or 0.38%.

The gain in USA indices is being driven by a Conference Board report that its consumer confidence index rose this month to its highest level in more than 16 years.

“After a couple of days of disappointment and a repricing of what the outlook might look like, there has been more noise about shifting gears towards the tax reform”.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX – 11.53) retreated 1 point, or 7.8%.

Technology shares were generally strong, with Tesla Motors gaining 2.7 percent, Netflix 1.4 percent and Priceline 1.1 percent. The stock market has created a bubble for itself based on buying into Trump’s BS, but after he had fallen on his face with healthcare, investors are starting to realize that this president might be a loser who can’t deliver on anything that he promised.

Trump signed the “Energy Independence” executive order rolling back several climate change initiatives put in place by the Obama administration.

Losses for these 3 solar stocks could widen as the sector heads into a historically bearish season. At session’s end, May-dated crude was up 64 cents, or 1.3%, at $48.37 per barrel.

The dollar, which had found favor on the possibility of tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending, hit its lowest since November 11, while prices of safe-haven gold shot up to one-month highs.