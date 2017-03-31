Venus too good for Kerber

Awaiting Williams is No. 10 seed Konta, who upset Simona Halep 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 after 2 1/2 hours.

Venus Williams notched her 14th career victory over a reigning World No.1 and reached the Miami Open semifinals for the eighth time on Wednesday.

Konta will face off against Caroline Wozniacki, who engineered a massive turnaround against second seed Karolina Pliskova 5-7 6-1 6-1. But Konta showed her resilience by twice taking Williams’ serve – helped by a plethora of double faults and some monstrous returns – to put her on the brink of victory at 5-4. She is yet to drop a set and the biggest test was in a momentum-shifting first set with Garbiñe Muguruza, storming through the tie-break before the Spaniard retired with illness. “She’s on top of her game and she played well, so I had to find a way to play a little better”, added the American. With an improved serve and far less unforced errors, Venus is a clear threat to anyone she plays despite her age.

“I was so close to winning, I was two points away in the tiebreak, but she played very strong and deserved to win today”, Halep said.

Konta, however, looked shy of her best – slightly tentative as she delivered too many of her groundstrokes to the centre of the court, and frequently found the net.

Although she was broken in the opening game of the second set, Williams rolled out to a 4-1 lead before sealing her win.

“It was good to get to play her and it is an wonderful feeling to be better than the world number one”.

In her two finals this year, both in February, Wozniacki was beaten by Pliskova at Doha and by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina at Dubai.

The Brit delivered a spectacular game and won with the following scores: 3 to 6, 7 to 6 and 6 to 2. Williams, playing in front of a crowd that included her popcorn-munching father Richard, took almost an hour to take the first set from Kerber, but made quicker work of the second.

“There wasn’t much in it so for me to come through that leaves me feeling very happy and maybe a bit lucky”. Cahill told a sullen Halep she was a better athlete than Konta, imploring her to make her opponent run in the third set.