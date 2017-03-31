Venus Williams beats No. 1 Kerber in Miami Open quarters

But Williams and Konta set up what should be a fascinating contest this morning (Singapore time).

“I got a good start to the second set and that kind of got me fired up”, Wozniacki said.

She will face Johanna Konta in the semis after the Briton came from a set down to beat Romania’s Simona Halep, the world number five.

Arruabarrena managed to break Key’s serve and went ahead 6-5, ultimately winning the final game to take the first set.

As she’s been doing all tournament, Williams absolutely crushed her groundstrokes Wednesday, zinging 32 winners from all over the court.

And, perhaps in the end Venus’ win over the World No 1 was just about that.

“I have to play well against the number one in the world”. And he is, really like, the reason why I am in this game.

Wozniacki rallied from a set down to upstage the second seed 5-7 6-1 6-1 on Thursday. Williams fell twice to Konta in her breakthrough year albeit obviously hampered in the first round of the Australian Open. Playing Williams, she said, would be a special thrill.

“To get the chance to play Venus again and share the court with her, I always enjoy it”, Konta said on BT Sport 1. Despite the defeat, the German will keep her top ranking next week.

That did not come into Konta’s thinking, though, but went on to win anyway.

After a heated coaching timeout session with her coach Darren Cahill during the changeover, Halep failed to maintain her composure as she soon fell behind 0-40 in the opening service game of the final set to start it the worst way possible. From then the Brit dominated the deciding third set and eventually won going away.

“This is my character”, she grumbled to him after coming within two points of victory. “But it’s going to be against tough opponents regardless of who I’m playing”. Take Williams with your tennis picks in this spot. Even Lucic-Baroni felt Pliskova’s performance was close to flawless.

For Pliskova, it all comes down to how well she serves. Thanks to her deep hitting and bold shot selection, Williams didn’t get trapped in too many long rallies with Kerber-who is an effective counter-puncher-and won a redemptive 57 percent of her second-serve points, according to tournament statistics. Venus looks to make her 82nd career final singles appearance and second this season. We admire and respect her, her tennis, smile, grit, guts and she sure designs handsome tennis clothes.