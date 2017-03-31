Victoria Beckham pokes fun at herself in hilarious Carpool Karaoke skit

Victoria Beckham and James Corden have belted out Spice Girls hit Spice Up Your Life as they incorporated a Carpool Karaoke into a spoof movie trailer.

Victoria and I have the oddest thing in common.

In case 1987 was a little before your time, Mannequin was a movie about a guy, played by Andrew McCarthy, who falls in love with a mannequin, played by Kim Cattrall, who came to life.

“The world couldn’t understand their love”, a voiceover lamented as Corden was pictured with an inanimate department store figure. She previously took to Twitter to describe Adele’s turn on the segment as “genius”.

The mock trailer comes a day after Beckham teased her appearance on the United States chat show when she shared an Instagram story from backstage. Victoria Beckham might have sworn that she would never tour with the Spice Girls again, but it looks like she hasn’t turned her back on her music roots completely either.

He then rushed out to his vehicle, clutching the mannequin under his arm, before the pair were seen singing and dancing along to “Spice Up Your Life”.

Meanwhile, band mate Mel C aka Sporty Spice recently said she wouldn’t do the reunion unless all five members of the group all got involved because let’s face it – a five piece reunion is what it’s all about. But she will be dusting off her vocal chords when she takes a seat beside fellow Brit James for an upcoming edition of his Carpool Karaoke sketch in Los Angeles, which sees him drive around a musical star, with the pair both singing along to the person’s hits.