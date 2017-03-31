Vin Diesel on Paul Walker: We don’t want to let him down

Diesel in his usual manner promised that it will be, “The best movie you have ever seen”.

The franchise, which interestingly has made 67 per cent of its money in non-domestic markets, now ranks as the ninth biggest film franchise of all time beating out the likes of Paramount’s Transformers, Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean and Universal’s Jurassic Park – Fast and Furious remains Universal Pictures’ biggest franchise of all time.

While CinemaCon is technically the place where movie studios entice theater owners and other industry professionals with trailers and footage from their upcoming movies, sometimes they go all-in. There are characters who were brought in in Furious 7, like Kurt Russell, who were brought in specifically for this new trilogy.

Vin Diesel told the CinemaCon crowd on Wednesday that his “whole career was leading up to working with this incredibly brilliant talent”.

With a handsome villain (Charlize Theron) possibly influencing his moves, it’ll be interesting to see Dom take on his old crew. Theron could very well be the main antagonist in the new trilogy, but some fans believe that she could turn and become part of Dom’s crew.

Theron isn’t the only newcomer to the franchise. Who else is ready to see what Helen Mirren has to offer?

Looks like there is still some tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson.

The two stars, who become rivals in the new film, famously fell out in 2016, shortly after filming wrapped, with Johnson taking aim at Vin for his alleged bad behaviour and timekeeping on set. Perhaps they’re going to say he’s not thinking clearly without his old friend around. It got the biggest laugh of the film.

The family is back in action with the Fate of the Furious, but with a twist!

As expected, Vin brought up the late actor Paul Walker, who died in a vehicle crash before the seventh instalment was released.

Diesel wasn’t the only member of the franchise to reflect on Walker’s legacy.