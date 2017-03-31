Virat unnerves Aussies : Taylor, Jones, Lehman criticise Kohli for friendship comments

The “brain fade” drew a predictable reaction from his feisty Indian counterpart Virat Kohli, who claimed it was but one of several similar breaches by the tourists, an allegation Australia summarily dismissed.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson congratulated the Indian team and said: “On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate India for achieving and maintaining number-one status amid some stiff competition, particularly from Australia and Pakistan who both held the top spot over the a year ago, and South Africa who have had some great Test series wins of late”.

India defeated Australia by eight wickets in the fourth and final Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium here. For me, the series is done and dusted and India have outplayed us. “Beergate: Kohli’s latest classless act”, another headline read.

Kohli, who finished the Test series against Australia with 46 runs from five innings at an average of 9.20, was criticised for his combative leadership tactics during the series.

“.I am deeply apologetic to the country which has bought me so much joy, and its inspirational leader in Virat Kohli, to whom I mean no ill-intention & respect highly as a professional”, he concluded.

The 42-year-old received a flurry of criticism for his suggestions that Kohli pulled out of the fourth and the final Test against Australia in Dharamsala to save himself from the upcoming tenth edition of the IPL, cricket.com.au reported. Now, the most pleasing thing is when you see guys taking the responsibility in your absence and going out there to play one of the best ever Test matches that you can see as a viewer. Jadeja took four wickets and scored 63 runs in Dharamsala to walk away with the player of the series award.

Kohli injured his right shoulder while diving to stop a boundary on Day 1 of the drawn third Test in Ranchi.

“My answer at the post match conference has been blown way out of proportion”. I am really proud the way the boys performed here in India, the Australian skipper opined about the young Australian side giving tough competition to the hosts.

“Cricketers play together a lot these days, both with and against each other, so you’ve got to be very careful about holding grudges and making stances like that”, Taylor wrote in his blog for Wide World of Sports.

Smith, who was involved in confrontations with several Indian players apologised for losing control during the course of the Test series. He said that from this series he learned the fact that you have to go with the flow at times in India.

“I think perhaps we needed to do it for just a bit longer at times and be a bit more consistent”.

This comes in the wake of the Indian cricket team’s stellar performance in the India Australia test.