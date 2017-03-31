Wall St off lows as investors assess failed healthcare bill

Tuesday’s gains come after a week of declines on the Dow as investors fretted over President Donald Trump’s ability to push his agenda as his healthcare bill failed to find enough supporters before being withdrawn in Congress on Friday.

US equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the USA healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump. The S&P 500 financial index was down 1.2 percent, far underperforming the other nine losers among the major S&P sectors.

CNBC reported, “U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Monday as investors reassessed the prospects of key White House proposals, including tax reform, coming to fruition….”

The Dow’s eighth straight decline marked its longest such streak in almost six years.

Dow e-minis were down 144 points, or 0.7 percent at 8:25 a.m. ET (1225 GMT), with 41,266 contracts changing hands. The S&P 500 fell 1% last week, a Goldman Sachs report noted, pointing to a greater concern for Trump administration policies that, with stocks up near 14 points in early afternoon trading, appears to have shrugged off concerns – at least for now.

General Motors GM.N rose 3 percent to $35.76 after activist investor David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital urged the carmaker to split its stock into two classes.

RBC Capital Markets said initial optimism that a pivot to tax reform would support the U.S. dollar gave way to the realisation that “very big” tax cuts were highly dependent on the savings from replacing Obamacare.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.3 percent on Monday.

DuPont was up 0.7 percent and was the top stock on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after European regulators cleared its proposed merger with Dow Chemical.

There are no data releases of note due on Monday, but investors will eye a speech by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans in Madrid, while Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan is due to speak about economic conditions at Texas A&M University.

The S&P bank index pared losses but was still down 0.7 percent in late morning trade.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,113 to 587. For the week, the S&P 500 fell 1.4 percent, its worst weekly decline of the year.

US stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, a day after hitting six-week lows, as investors looked beyond President Donald Trump’s first major legislative stumble and focused on his promise of tax reforms.