Wall Street off lows as investors assess failed healthcare bill

US equity index futures dropped at the open on Sunday, after President Donald Trump’s stunning political setback on Friday when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the USA healthcare system. Congressional Republicans pulled their healthcare overhaul bill on Friday after failing to gather enough votes.

Still, the drop in futures appeared to be kept in check on Trump’s comment to turn his attention to getting “big tax cuts” through Congress.

The Trump rally came under siege in recent days as investors anxious that the president’s stunning failure to repeal and replace Obamacare will make it harder for him to push through tax reform and the rest of his pro-business agenda. “I think people will use this as a buying opportunity”.

Soon after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 169.57 points, or 0.82 percent, at 20,427.15, the S&P 500 was down 20.16 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,323.82 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 54.35 points, or 0.93 percent, at 5,774.39.

With the decline, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track to record its longest losing streak in six years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Shares of Ford rose 0.96 percent at $11.57 in premarket trading after Trump tweeted that the USA automaker would make a major announcement regarding three plants in MI.

Apple’s AAPL.O 0.6 percent gain made it the top stock on the S&P and the Nasdaq. “It’s just incredible what type of short-term memory this USA market has and the buying appetite global investors have for the US market”. The S&P 500 financial index.SPSY was down 1.2 percent, far underperforming the other nine losers among the major S&P sectors.Shares of hospital operators, including HCA Holdings (HCA.N) and Tenet Healthcare (THC.N), rose on Monday, helping the S&P 500 healthcare sector.SPXHC to gain 0.2 percent.The dollar, which had found favor on the possibility of tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending, hit its lowest since November 11, while prices of safe-haven gold shot up to one-month highs.

Healthcare .SPXHC climbed 0.4 percent, helped by hospital stocks after the healthcare bill’s failure.

Snap Inc was up 4.7 percent at $23.80 in premarket trading on Monday after multiple brokerages began coverage on the owner of Snapchat after the blackout period for its IPO underwriters ended.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,704 to 1,063.

The S&P 500 index showed 12 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 56 new highs and 22 new lows.