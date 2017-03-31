War for the Planet of the Apes (Trailer #2)

From what we’ve seen so far, Caesar and the apes have a formidable foe to contend with.

If humanity would turn to one man to save them, it’d be Woody Harrelson, who looks like he’s going to share more than a few intense scenes with Caesar (Andy Serkis).

War for the Planet of the Apes is the third movie in the franchise.

The titular “war” of the film is between Caesar’s legions of chimp followers and Harrelson’s iron-fisted colonel. No matter what you say eventually you’d replace us. Later he speaks of having offered peace and mercy, but the Colonel is unmoved.

The trailer for “War“, which is set two years after “Dawn”, also introduces Amiah Miller as Nova, a mute, young girl who befriends the apes.

“War for the Planet of the Apes” won’t hit theaters before July.

Today we’ve got the first “full” trailer of War for the Planet of the Apes and once again it’s utterly intense, epic and intriguing. “That’s the law of nature”.

The Matt Reeves-directed sci-fi flick brings back Serkis along with Karin Konoval (Maurice), Judy Greer (Cornelia), and Terry Notary (Terry).

Attention, all you maniacs, it’s nearly time to go back to the Planet of the Apes. The Bad Ape, played by Steve Zahn, says at one point that there is something that is making human dumber and apes smarter. The current series of films picks elements from the previous films to create a new take on the ape revolution that would consume the world. As the apes suffer heavy losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts as he resolves to avenge his kind.