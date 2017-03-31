Warriors can “rattle Saracens’ cage” and post an away win

Sean Maitland “immediately got butterflies” when he saw Saracens had drawn his old club Glasgow Warriors in the European Champions Cup quarter-finals – but doesn’t want to even contemplate defeat.

Farrell returned to Aviva Premiership Rugby duty on Sunday, as Saracens overcame top-four rivals Bath Rugby 53-10 at Allianz Park.

“Naturally, though, there will be an extra incentive this weekend as I’ll be playing against a lot of guys that I have played with”. “We took our game to a different level in the last half hour”.

“We did the analysis the next day and there were a couple of things we could have done a bit better”, Nick Grigg, the Glasgow centre, said.

“We’re going to need that again this week because we’re playing against a really good opponent”.

“I don’t think there will be an away win, but if you are pushing me the one that pops up is Glasgow”.

Glasgow have had a disappointing PRO12 season by their own high standards, but they have put in some excellent displays in Europe, notably their away wins against Racing 92 and Leicester Tigers around the turn of the year. I don’t believe that happens with us as I don’t feel we get overwhelmed by the size of the team or the names. He got his worldwide players back, saw Alex Goode return after an 11 week injury break and had seven tries to savour. The rehabilitation programme allowed me to work on a few areas and sort out a few niggles.

“I backed Sarries to do the double last year and I think they will win the Premiership this year, but Europe is a step too far and Glasgow could come and rattle their cage on Sunday afternoon”. The next step is to make the most of our opportunities because we know that any team can knock you off your pedestal by being incredibly ruthless.

‘It was harmless as they are good boys but it made me realise what it is going to be like if we lose. I came in when the club were going through a lot of changes with Gregor coming in and being part of the team which almost won the league was a massive achievement as well.

Born in New Zealand but Scottish-qualified thanks to a grandfather from Ayrshire, Grigg was seen as no more than a useful member of the Glasgow squad at the start of this season – the sort of player that head coach Gregor Townsend could rely on to put in a decent shift when his first-choice centres were away on global duty.