Was Trump joking on health care — AP SPIN METER

Maybe tax cuts ultimately amount to maybe 1 percent of GDP versus the 2+ percent Trump and the Republicans originally craved. Pelosi was found, shoes off, jumping for partisan joy on the Capitol lawn this week with the defeat of the GOP health care bill, while Schumer charged out of a posh Manhattan restaurant yelling at a Trump supporter for voting for a liar. More people support than oppose that law by 45 percent to 38 percent, a slightly narrower margin than in January.

“It is very understandable that the president is frustrated that we haven’t gotten to where we need to go because this is something we all said we would do”, Ryan told CNN Thursday when asked about Trump’s tweet. Those that typically make the grade pertain to health, safety and defense, but the White House has latitude in how broadly it defines “excepted”. “We’re discussing this the way we should without a deadline, and we’ll bring it back when its right”. “Yes”, he told reporters. “Not at this time”.

President Donald Trump has gone public with his war against the House Freedom Caucus, pushing into full view growing frustration shared by House Speaker Paul Ryan less than a week after the GOP health care bill crashed amid feuding between rival Republican factions.

But now, with the donkey party out of the White House – and Republicans likely to be blamed for any government failure under their watch – Democrats might be willing to force a shutdown over Trump’s border wall. She’s a longtime political operative and was among many in the Trump administration who noticed with irritation that pro-Trump groups weren’t engaged in the fight over health care. That’s such an easy one. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said: “No”. But they know what they want to do with taxes, which is to cut them, preferably for everyone, but mostly for the wealthy. “We can’t leave this alone”.

Spicer said, “We’re not trying to jam that down anyone’s throat right now”.

Fresh off a defeat on U.S. healthcare legislation, the White House warned rebellious conservative lawmakers that they should get behind President Donald Trump’s agenda or he may bypass them on future legislative fights, including tax reform. “I’m about health-cared out”.

Harris hopes Trump knows that it would be very hard to attack the Freedom Caucus members because nearly all of them are in conservative districts.

“I have some very special friends in the room”.

Trump voter Joshlyn Smith, a Riverside County, California, law enforcement officer, said the president needs to move past “the Twitter stuff” that often mires him in social media spats – and focus instead on the nation’s policy. Those who would have voted yes wish they could have gotten their colleagues there too.

Almost 20 percent of those who disapprove of Trump’s overall performance still approve of how he’s handling the economy. But that change led to several moderate members pulling their support for the bill.

The tweets continued a broader assault from Trump on the Freedom Caucus since the AHCA debacle. But Tuesday morning, they exchanged pledges of unity in a closed-door meeting and emerged eager to continue their efforts on health care, although they provided no specific plans or timeline for how they would proceed. Let’s face it – they really got exhausted of all that losing under President Obama, and so far the “unified Republican government” has been a lot of fun. “Any way we can get rid of those, I think it’d be a good thing”. “There may be a handful who want to be no on both sides”.

“Freedom Caucus stood with u when others ran”, Labrador wrote.

As Trump learned, health care is a hard one.

Representative Ted Poe of Texas, who resigned from the Freedom Caucus after the healthcare debacle, said that getting an infrastructure spending package – another key piece of Trump’s legislative agenda meant to spur economic growth – through Congress will be no “slam dunk”.

If a discharge petition reaches 218 signatures, the speaker is forced to put it to a vote on the House floor.

Democrats have shown no interest in working with Republicans on the issue as long as the GOP remains determined to repeal Obamacare.

Jordan, said Rove, voted for a repeal bill that would have taken two years to phase out the Obamacare exchanges, and would have carried with it two years of premium increases.

The legislation also kills the employer mandate, said Rove.

Besides the internal politics of the House GOP, the Republican health-care push faces other major obstacles.

Looking at how the health care bill unraveled in the House, another tax lobbyist predicted that members won’t go along with a similar process when it comes to tax reform.

Already, Democrats may have won yet another Planned Parenthood debate, in a government controlled by the GOP, without talking to one Republican. The emerging spending compromise, aides and lawmakers say, is shaping up pretty much as it would have if former President Barack Obama were in the Oval Office.

“I think we have plenty of time”. In the end, House leadership wasn’t able to sway numerous opponents.

In their glee, Democrats have indeed already overreached by announcing a filibuster of Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. Second, we’re going to need more, not less, revenues going forward. “This issue isn’t going away”.