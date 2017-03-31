Watch Bentley, Bryan Cover Haggard on ‘The Late Show’

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are hosting the live telecast at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

As previously reported, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are collaborating on “Speak To A Girl”, while Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys will sing “God, Your Mama, and Me”. Bentley joins Cole Swindell on “Flatliner”. They also fully encourage the ACM Awards audience to also participate in drinking while enjoying the show.

“Yeah, previous year was my first time doing it, this is my second time doing it in Vegas”.

The featured collaborations will include 14-time ACM Award victor and 14-time ACM Awards host Reba McEntire and contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle performing “Back to God” and superstar duo and husband-and-wife Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performing the world television premiere of their new single “Speak to a Girl”.

“[The worst thing about hosing is] that you can’t go out and party with all your buddies, ’cause you have to be responsible”, Bryan admitted. Bentley agreed with that strategy: “If they drink enough they forget it”. “Save it up, rest up for the big night”.

Bentley and Bryan are returning to co-host the ACM Awards for the second time in 2017, and the good friends have a plan in place if they make any errors in announcing the awards, as happened at the Oscars.

“He’s your dream collaboration”, Bentley said pointing to Bryan.

“Dehydrate yourself. You know, that’s the new health thing”.

Ahead of Sunday’s ACM Awards, CBS revealed new details regarding the planned performances.