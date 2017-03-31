Watch Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ Public Memorial

They didn’t want to say goodbye to Reynolds or Fisher but fans were glad to know they still had many film memories and incredible character that they left behind. “We shouldn’t be here so soon in our lives”. Blunt will not be performing, rather his song will be played over a photo montage to honor the famed women’s lives.

Aykroyd recalled how he once saved Fisher’s life, applying the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a Brussels sprout.

“Now I know both of these magnificent women will have a song for us on our own arrival at the station”, Aykroyd told the crowd.

“We Remember Them…” he wrote in a Twitter post, accompanied by images of the mother-daughter duo through the years.

Reynolds’ longtime pal Ruta Lee also expanded on Reynolds’ humanitarian efforts towards helping veterans and those with mental health issues, especially her work in establishing The Thalians. “She didn’t hide them, which most people do”. “She gave her heart to everything”.

The public memorial service for the actresses best known for their respective roles in “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Star Wars” took place in the 1,200-seat Freedom Theater and was live-streamed online.

It was a fitting tribute for two greats, who created some of Hollywood’s most unforgettable characters. Everyone’s favorite space robot “wept” until Todd Fisher knelt down to comfort him. “So this show was really designed for you to be in our living room, as if we were all a big family, celebrating two incredible women”.

“He said, ‘You’re going to skip breakfast, honey?’ I said, ‘You got that right, ‘” she said. Fisher died several days after falling ill on an global flight, and Reynolds died of a stroke.

“My mother said to me the night that Carrie died… we were talking that night and I didn’t know what was happening, but she was setting me up for her leaving the planet”, he said.

It’s tough to imagine the hardship of losing a mother and a sister together, but Todd seemed to have made peace with the unusual circumstances. Fans can attend on a first-come, first-served basis, and when the hall fills up, they’ll be able to stand outside and watch the service on screens. She liked shows and parties.

Artwork to commemorate Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. Costumes and memorabilia were on display throughout the venue, which accommodated guest overflow in the lobby and outside.