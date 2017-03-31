‘Watch My Lips: No,’ Putin Says In Response To Election Meddling Charge

“We’re ready for discussions and talks but the other side should demonstrate and manifest their goodwill and readiness for constructive cooperation and work”, Putin said during the International Arctic Forum sponsored by CNBC in Arkhangelsk, Russia.

Putin said: “Read my lips: No”.

The quote was not, in fact, said by Reagan but by George H.W. Bush during the 1988 Republican National Convention when he told Americans, “Read My lips: No new taxes”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he wants to meet with President Donald Trump before the G20 summit in July and hopes for warmer relations with the United States.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Russians’ “civic stance” would be respected as long as it was expressed legally, branding Sunday’s peaceful protests “a provocation and a lie”.

“I think it’s not in the interest of the American people to carry Russian-American relations to the point of absurdity, just to benefit the inner political agenda”, Putin continued.

In doing so, Rubio called on the United States to stand up for the rights of Russians and do all it can to oppose Putin.

Reuters later reported that Putin said that Moscow would support Trump in fighting terrorism and cooperate with the Pentagon and Central Intelligence Agency. Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the USA democratic process, denigrate Secretary (Hillary) Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency.

It’s not uncommon for newly minted presidents to believe they can reset the long-complicated US-Russia relationship.

“Do we want to completely cut relations?” he asked.

Russian President noted that Russia and the USA have very good examples of cooperation “There are huge prospects for Russia, for the United States, and for the whole world at large”.

The agencies said this evolved into an attempt to help Trump win the White House, and they concluded with “a high level of confidence” that Putin became personally involved.

The Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, when asked recently by a Russian official who was planning a trip to the U.S. whom it would be advisable to meet with while there, joked that “the main thing is not to meet with Kislyak”, according to a source with knowledge of the conversation.

The upcoming Arctic Council meeting in Helsinki comes amid an intensifying rivalry between states over land claims in a bid to exploit the regions vast natural resources.

He said Russian Federation expects the USA political wrangling over the Trump team’s connections to Russian Federation to end at some point, opening the way for a constructive summit.

“They try to accuse us of some sort of aggressive behavior”.