Watch out Wendy’s: McDonald’s switching from frozen to fresh beef

Starting next year, McDonald’s will “serve fresh beef, prepared when ordered, in all Quarter Pounder burgers across the majority of its restaurants”, the company announced Thursday in a press release.

It was not immediately clear what impact the use of fresh beef would have on margins at McDonald’s United States of America, which does not disclose what percentage of sales come from the Quarter Pounder.

The restaurant has already removed artificial preservatives from its McNuggets and eliminated high-fructose corn syrup from its buns.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook has sought other ways to spur growth, including all-day breakfast. However, a further read into the topic shows that McDonald’s plans to use fresh beef that has never been frozen for their Quarter Pounders, with the Quarter Pounders being cooked fresh to order as McDonald’s customers order the burgers.

McDonald’s told USA Today that this is just the “first step” for the company, but wouldn’t elaborate on when the chain would add fresh meat to its other products. The move is an acknowledgment of changing public perception about the preparation of fast food.

“Today’s announcement is part of a continuing food journey for McDonald’s”, said Chris Kempczinski, president of McDonald’s USA.

If that left you wondering what’s in store for the rest of their burgers, get in line behind Wendy’s.

It tested the fresh beef Quarter Pounders for about a year, eventually bringing it to more than 400 restaurants in the Dallas area and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Customers eat at a McDonald’s restaurant.

The items that will be fresh in their patties include the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe and Signature Crafted Recipe burgers. The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company also said earlier this month that it would offer more delivery in the U.S., eyeing what it sees as a S$100 billion (S$139 billion) market.

It was previously under scrutiny for the “pink slime” debacle – rumors that their nuggets were made with an oozy rose-colored material prompted McDonald’s to open the doors of its factories for the first time to quell concerns of its customers.