Waymo self-driving unit sought arbitration over engineer now at Uber

The claims contained allegations that Levandowski used confidential information to recruit co-workers to his new rival company, according to court records.

Uber executive and Otto co-founder Anthony Levandowski is asserting his Fifth Amendment rights in regard to a lawsuit filed by Waymo against Uber, which accuses the company and Levandowski of stealing technology related to autonomous vehicles from the Google self-driving auto project prior to his departure.

FILE  Anthony Levandowski, a former Google engineer and co-founder of the self-driving truck company Otto, which was bought by Uber, in San Francisco, May 16, 2016.

Google’s previously undisclosed legal action against Anthony Levandowski, who is accused by Waymo of stealing corporate secrets when he worked there and taking them to Uber, came out in a motion filed by Uber’s lawyers Wednesday.

“Waymo’s trade secret and unfair competition claims must be referred to arbitration because they arise out of, relate to, and result from Levandowski’s employment”, Uber has submitted in a filing on Wednesday. Waymo, an autonomous vehicle business, spun out into its own subsidiary of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, in December.

Waymo filed a motion seeking a temporary injunction this month to stop Uber’s driverless-car development.

While so far, Uber had been insisting on why Waymo did not handled this apparent violation of Levandowski’s employment agreement via arbitration, which is the means it contractually requires for dealing with disputes with employees, however earlier this week it was revealed that Waymo did indeed pursue arbitration against Levandowski in October that dealt with issues of employee poaching and the theft of trade secrets failed to find a mention.

If the central claims in the high-stakes case are moved into arbitration, the proceedings would be closed to the public.

“We are very confident that Waymo’s claims against Uber are baseless and that Anthony Levandowski has not used any files from Google in his work with Otto or Uber”, Uber lawyer Angela Padilla said in a statement.

[Levandowski] improperly used Waymo’s confidential information to induce Waymo employees to join a competing driverless-car enterprise.

Arbitration, for those aloof, is an alternate and private method to settle disputes outside of the court. Waymo said Uber benefited from those documents.

Uber also contends its own bid for arbitration is supported by Waymo’s use of the same process against Mr Levandowski.

Uber states that Waymo’s allegations against them are “inextricably bound up” because of the provisions of arbitrations in Levandowski’s employment agreement with them.

Gonzalez suggested Uber’s strategy would be to convince the court that Uber was “not using any of these things” Waymo says he stole.