We’ll be fired up to win derby for Coleman, says Jagielka

“I didn’t really see the tackle“, said Williams. “All I saw was the red card and my initial reaction was to go to the referee”.

The Republic’s regular skipper Seamus Coleman sustained a broken leg against Wales on Friday and faces a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Coutinho was in Brazil’s squad for a World Cup qualifier at home to Paraguay last night along with club-mate Roberto Firmino and Liverpool have chartered a private jet to get the pair home as quickly as possible.

Everton captain Phil Jagielka believes the horrific injury sustained by Seamus Coleman provides additional motivation for his team-mates heading into this weekend’s Merseyside derby.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman sat down for an exclusive interview with the Mirror, and offered his take on the horror tackle which ruled Seamus Coleman out for the foreseeable future, and insisted that he is confident in the Republic of Ireland international’s ability to bounce back.

O’Shea could next be in action for Sunderland this Saturday, when they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in their latest battle to avoid the drop.

“He asked me to check if it would be OK to go to see Seamus in hospital”.

“For me personally, I didn’t really know anyone at Everton when I came to the Club but he was someone who made me feel welcome and helped me to settle in straight away”.

O’Neill said: “It’s not something you’re going to get over in 24 hours, 36 hours”.

Five-year-old Reece Kenny from Offaly took the time to pen a letter to his “hero” on behalf of himself and older brother Cody, thanking Coleman for his warm welcome and wishing him a quick recovery. He’s very positive, which I knew he would be.

“But as Seamus mentioned to me the other day, he just said that it has happened now, he can’t do anything about it and it’s what he does now in the next few months that is very, very important“.

Coleman is contracted to Everton and it would be hard to find a man more distressed about Friday night’s events than Ronald Koeman.

His time out from the game is undoubtedly a blow to Ireland but his club will also be feeling the effects of the devastating injury.

Tributes to the right-back have come in thick and fast, with Everton teammate Leon Osman writing on the club’s website: “I’m absolutely gutted for him”.