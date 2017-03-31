‘We must fight you’, Trump tells rebel Republicans

But Trump is now considering retribution for those who did not support him, which could include support for primary challengers or using the trappings of the presidency – including using Air Force One for presidential rallies in the members’ home districts – to get them in line and silence their criticisms of the White House, according to the official.

On Thursday evening, Trump tagged Republican congressmen Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Jim Jordan of OH and Raul Labrador of Idaho, contending that if they would “get on board we would have both great health care, massive tax cuts and reform”. “So he is just expressing his frustration”.

I understand Freedom Caucus members will have to swallow hard on healthcare and it’s not a ideal bill, not even close but what’s the alternative?

“The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don’t get on the team, & fast”, Trump tweeted.

In the days since the health-care bill’s defeat, Trump signaled that he wanted to work with Democrats and holdout members of his party on new legislation that could pass Congress. His message yesterday was that he wanted to work with Democrats; I guess the message today is ‘we need to fight against Freedom Caucus members and Democrats.’ That’s a conflicted message.

“It didn’t take long for the swamp to drain @realDonaldTrump“, said Rep. Justin Amash of MI, a member of the group who has emerged as one of Trump’s most vocal Republican critics.

“Most people don’t take well to being bullied”, said Representative Justin Amash, who compared Trump’s approach to what a child does when he wants to “get his way”. The members of the Freedom Caucus take this oath very seriously even when it is unpopular.

“This is a can-do president, who’s a business guy, who wants to get things done, and I know that he wants to get things done with a Republican Congress”, Ryan told CBS. Their demands – a couple of which were met in last-minute negotiations but still didn’t sway a lot of them – proved a bridge too far for a handful of moderates.

President Bill Clinton’s push to revamp welfare was declared a failure repeatedly before it came together.

Outside groups are promising to spend millions of dollars boosting President Donald Trump’s agenda. Even as we speak, a decent chunk of the media is getting played again, as they seem prone to do with this particular president.

Freedom Caucus members opposed the Trump-backed healthcare legislation in part because they said parts were too similar to the Obamacare law it was supposed to replace.

Trump, a businessman who had never been in public office until he took over at the White House on January 20, has at times praised the border tax idea but at other times has been noncommittal. “We will continue to do that by ensuring any healthcare reform legislation lives up to the promises we made to the American people”.

“We don’t quit”, said freshman Rep. Brian Mast, a Florida Republican who lost both legs after being wounded in Afghanistan.

“Nobody knew that health care was going to be so complicated”, Trump said on February 27 to the National Governors Association.

Representative Justin Amash, a Freedom Caucus member from MI, shot back immediately at Trump in remarks outside the U.S. Capitol. But by embracing the House bill, that is exactly what President Trump has done.

Amid this bag of confusion and incompetence, Trump said he was finished trying to salvage the revamping of health care. “We never stand in the way of anyone meeting with a Democratic or a Republican president”.

Going further yesterday, he equated members of his own party with Democrats, reflecting the extent to which he may have felt betrayed by the conservative lawmakers after the collapse of his first legislative initiative.