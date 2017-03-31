Weather Channel mourns deaths of storm chasers

Thunderstorms may develop this afternoon and early this evening, according to the National Weather Service. “But when people are out on the roads in storms – and maybe you do have wet roads and limited visibility – the traffic becomes a concern”.

“There are many misconceptions about storm chasing that need to be set straight”, he wrote on the Capital Weather Gang blog in June.

The Weather Channel says two of its contractors were among the three storm chasers killed in a crash in West Texas during severe weather.

Spur is almost 70 miles east of Lubbock, Texas.

Authorities identified the driver of the Suburban as Kelley Gene Williamson, 57, of Cassville, Mo. Gonzalez said Yarnall and Jaeger were wearing seatbelts but Williamson was not. The risky practice involves driving equipment-laden vehicles as close as possible to potential tornadoes and other violent weather and sending live video feeds and eyewitness accounts as storms approach and unleash their fury.

Fire officials in Fort Worth, Texas, say two children were electrocuted by power lines downed during violent weather. We will miss them. But one such pursuit ended tragically when three men were killed as their vehicles collided at a rural crossroads.

The risk for severe storms & tornadoes on Thursday is very conditional.

James said spotter and chaser information is taken into consideration as the NWS issues watches and warnings. To his knowledge, that’s the only time a tornado has killed storm chasers.

Moist, unstable air returning northward in advance of the developing surface low will destabilize the environment, as strong winds moving in aloft create wind shear to support rotating storms.

"It's a risk that's there and these people voluntarily place themselves in that position of risk to try to provide a service to the community", he said. Instead, they went out to Glasscock County.