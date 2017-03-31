Wells Fargo to pay $110M to settle lawsuit

Wells Fargo expects this settlement to resolve claims in 11 other pending class actions that unauthorized accounts were opened in customers’ names or that customers were enrolled in products or services without their consent.

Wells Fargo also revealed to USA Today that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had downgraded its rating. Bloomberg reports show that since Wells Fargo disclosed their initial $185 million fine by regulators, JPMorgan JPM has replaced them as the biggest bank by market value. Still requiring court approval, the settlement covers anyone who claims to be touched by Wells Fargo’s employees opening more than 2 million accounts without customer consent.

Notably, Wells said it is waiving its right to take customers into what’s known as third-party arbitration, which lets the bank take complaints to a private mediator instead of a court of law. “We continue to encourage customers to contact us directly so that we can act quickly to refund fees and address any concerns”.

Failla’s 80-page decision covers five lawsuits, which comprise one of the largest remaining pieces of US litigation seeking to hold banks liable for risky mortgage securities that were a major cause of the 2008 global financial crisis.

The $110 million, after legal and administrative costs, would go directly to customers to reimburse “out-of-pocket losses, such as fees incurred due to unauthorized account openings”, according to Wells Fargo’s news release.

It made the same argument in the Jabbari case.

“It is certainly not a coincidence after months of concerted pressure” that Wells Fargo would opt to settle rather than litigate the issue, said Amanda Werner, arbitration campaign manager for advocacy groups such as Public Citizen and Americans for Financial Reform.

“It really pissed me off”, Brian Kennedy, a retiree from Maryland who discovered a Wells Fargo checking account he never asked for, told CNNMoney in September. “India is one of the fastest growing markets for us”, said Ayala, though he refused to divulge the numbers on the business size or India share of remittance business for Wells Fargo.

But “in order to move forward and avoid continued litigation, Wells Fargo agreed to this settlement notwithstanding the arbitration clause”, the company said in a statement.

That $110 million settlement [PDF] seeks to cover all affected Wells customers going back to January 1, 2009.

What do you think of Wells Fargo’s proposed settlement? Two years later, he alleged in court filings, he learned that he had seven additional accounts at the bank he was not aware existed and began receiving collection notices related to them. And now the banking giant will have to fork over another $110 million to settle a class-action suit filed by customers affected by the scandal.

The bank recently fired four senior managers, the highest-profile departures since former Chairman and CEO John Stumpf resigned a year ago. The board has already cut bonuses to major executives. Wells Fargo also announced that beginning April 8, 2017, it will offer a $0 transfer fee for all ExpressSend transactions sent to India, extending pricing that was previously available for transactions larger than $500.

The bank remains under investigation by members of Congress and several state and federal agencies, which are looking for evidence of criminal identity theft, violations of labor law and other possible failings.