Westbrook scores 57, leads Thunder to 114-106 win in OT

Steven Adams’ Oklahoma City Thunder have clinched an National Basketball Association playoff spot with still eight games to play – and had quite possibly Russell Westbrook’s finest performance of his remarkable, historic season to thank for it.

The win also clinched Oklahoma City a playoff berth. Thunder coach Billy Donovan has remained committed all season to managing Westbrook’s workload, keeping him under 40 minutes for every non-overtime game this season. “I wouldn’t say I was in tears disappointed about the trade”, Oladipo said before the game. He always has a huge heart, he’s always a huge competitor and he finds ways to make things happen.

From that point, Westbrook scored 19 points in the rest of the quarter, including the 3-pointer to tie it, and then added seven more in overtime to help the Thunder take control of the game.

He scored seven of his team’s 12 points in overtime as OKC pulled away from the Magic.

Westbrook’s triple-double against the Magic was his 38th triple-double of the season. His 57 points were one shy of his career high.

“That (Westbrook’s performance) was one of the best”, Magic coach Frank Vogel said.

The crowd in Amway Center began shouting “MVP! MVP! That is definitely something that is a blessing and definitely something that I can be proud of”. If you need to see winning plays from Westbrook, not just him tallying up uncontested rebounds, then just rewatch the final 3:30 on Monday. “It’s unbelievable to watch him and it’s good for me to watch, too“.

Enes Kanter and Victor Oladipo were the best squad in Westbrook, with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the inside, and 13 for the escort.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Mike Conley scored 36 points and Vince Carter added 21 to lead Memphis to a victory over Indiana.

“He’s a helluva player, and he’s been doing that for 70 games now, carrying that team every night”, Vucevic said of Westbrook. “We had so many opportunities to close out the game and didn’t”. “I just go out and keep going. keep going”.

Another Westbrook savage, who was also able to lead the comeback of his team, send the game to extra time with a brutal 3-pointer, for the Thunder to win. Kawhi Leonard paced San Antonio with 19 points. In the Dubs’ “oh, yeah, we are playing” phase, the Warriors fought back to a 57-54 halftime deficit, at which time San Antonio still had a 73.31% chance to win the game. His numbers stand at 31.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game with just eight games left on the schedule.

Boston (48-27) had won four in a row.

Isaiah Thomas had 32 points for the Celtics, who gave up top spot in the East to Cleveland. Carmelo Anthony was scoreless in the first half and finished with nine points on 4-of-12 shooting.

Evan Fournier led the Magic with 24 points, while Nikola Vucevic added 11 points and 16 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points for Toronto, and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

HAWKS 99, 76ERS 92: Dwight Howard had 22 points and 20 rebounds to lead Atlanta at Philadelphia.

Clippers 133, Wizards 124: J.J. Redick scored a season-high 31 points and hit seven three-pointers, helping Los Angeles beat Washington. OKC weathered a sudden explosion from Mavs rookie Yogi Ferrell, who fired 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.