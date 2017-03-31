The vote to sell its prized semi-conductor business was made to cover costs after its US-based nuclear unit Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy.

The Chapter 11 filing took place in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in New York City.

China’s State Power Investment Corp said the bankruptcy of its USA partner Westinghouse would not exert a “substantial impact” on the ongoing AP1000 nuclear reactor construction project in China, and the two sides would ensure it would be completed on schedule.

Toshiba has the second largest share in the world market for flash memory, which brings in about 70 percent of the company’s profits. And it has now emerged that they may never be finished at all. It could also embroil the U.S. and Japanese governments, given the scale of the collapse and the $8.3 billion in United States government loan guarantees that were provided to help finance the reactors. According to its 2015 annual report, the latest available, its 10-year foreign order portfolio increased to $110.3 billion that year from $101.4 billion in 2014.

Westinghouse Electric Sweden says it has a solid financial positions and will not be affected by bankruptcy. First and foremost, is Toshiba’s now former, and quite angry customer, Tom Fanning, CEO of Southern Co., the Atlanta power company and primary owner of two of the reactors being built in Georgia, who on Wednesday characterized the completion of the reactors as an worldwide political issue, calling it a test of Prime Minister Shinzo Abes commitments with President Donald Trump at a summit in February to help create American jobs.

“We are looking for you to do what you said you would do”, he said.

That projected loss is also well over double the estimate provided just last month, raising investor fears that the final figure may be greater still. He believes many executives responsible for the mess are still at Toshiba, without being held responsible.

With the do-or-die decision on the filing, Toshiba will make all-out efforts to move out of its financial woes, Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa told a news conference in Tokyo Wednesday evening.

In 2007, State Nuclear Power Technology Corp signed a framework agreement with Westinghouse to build four 1,150-megawatt AP1000 reactors in China, representing the country’s first implementation of such a reactor design. Trump would be wise to work towards reducing the regulatory barriers to these projects and removing roadblocks for new nuclear plants-that would be a much more significant step towards greater American energy security than the executive order he issued earlier this week.

This bankruptcy could have serious implications for the US nuclear industry.

After receiving Interim Design Acceptance Confirmation (iDAC) and Interim Statement of Design Acceptability (iSoDA) in December 2011, the company paused the review process pending selection of the AP1000 plant technology for a project in the U.K. The GDA resumed in 2014 after NuGen announced plans to build three AP1000 units at the Moorside site.