Toshiba has approved a plan to place its United States nuclear unit in bankruptcy protection, a report said Wednesday, as the troubled division wrestles with multi-billion-losses and accounting fraud claims. The move had been largely expected.

In South Carolina, Westinghouse is a partner with state-owned utility Santee Cooper and publicly-traded SCANA Corp. on the construction of two reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville.

The filing comes after Toshiba booked a $6.1 billion writedown in February for cost overruns at US nuclear construction sites tied to the recent acquisition of a subsidiary of Chicago Bridge & Iron.

The bankruptcy will affect the costs paid by the taxpayers in the U.S. for the two nuclear projects in South Caroline and Georgia. The company said the bankruptcy does not affect its operations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Shaw Group and Toshiba bought Westinghouse in 2006, making nuclear power an important part of Toshiba’s business strategy.

Last month, Toshiba had said it was expecting a loss of $4.3 billion for April-December of previous year, including a $6.2 billion hit from its nuclear business.

Toshiba has previously warned it was facing a write-down topping ¥700bn ($6.3bn) at Westinghouse.

The announcement will have an impact on both sides of the river at Plant Vogtle and in Jenkinsville, South Carolina, where two new nuclear reactors are now being built at V.C. Summer. SCANA said in September that the cost of building the reactors had increased almost $3 billion from the original $11 billion estimate in 2009. All four reactors at the Vogtle and Summer plants were supposed to be online by April; instead, the first won’t start up until at least December 2019.

“Since the inception of the project, Toshiba has sought to sell stakes to new investors”.

“We are still expecting to close out the AP1000 GDA (Generic Design Assessment) by the end of the month, according to the long-standing timeline”, a spokeswoman for Britain’s Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said in an email on Thursday. The drop of oil prices combined with the Three Mile Island and Fukushima accidents made nuclear power less lucrative, and plant construction kept getting stonewalled, said Ogasawara. Westinghouse declined to comment.

President Satoshi Tsunakawa apologized for the crisis – the second big blow to Toshiba’s reputation after a scandal two years ago that revealed that top executives had pressured underlings to cover up weak results for years after the 2008 global financial meltdown. But things just got worse.

The acquisition was aimed at winning Toshiba more business in decontamination, decommissioning and plant projects.