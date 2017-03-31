Westminster Terror Attack Survivor Melissa Cochran Pictured In Hospital With Defiant Smile

This is the first picture of Westminster Bridge survivor Melissa Cochran recovering in hospital from the horrific attack which claimed her husband’s life.

Mrs Cochran, from Utah, lost her husband Kurt, 54, during the Westminster terror attack on March 22.

Melissa Cochran’s husband Kurt died from his injuries after extremist Khalid Masood ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge last week.

A smiling picture of Melissa on crutches is captioned “getting stronger every day” and was posted on a GoFundMe page to raise money for her children.

Pictures of courageous Melissa have been shared on her husband’s GoFundMe page, which has so far raised over $74,849 (£56,000).

Mrs Cochran and her husband were on the final day of a trip to London to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they were run over on Westminster Bridge by a auto driven by Khalid Masood.

In a press conference given earlier this week, Melissa and Kurt’s families said he “loved” London so much he “felt like he was home”.

“So many people have been so kind, and we are deeply touched by their goodness and generosity”.

“It’s been a tender experience for our family to be together with Melissa here”.

Mr Payne said they took comfort from the idea that Mr Cochran focused on “the positive” things in life, saying: “Those of us who knew Kurt in life know that Kurt would not bear ill feelings towards anyone, and we can draw strength as a family from that”.

He added: “She is so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity”. More than $75,000 has been donated so far.

Relatives only realised they had been involved after seeing a photographs of the attack posted online, including one of a bloodied Mrs Cochran lying on the ground being tended to by a passer-by.

Speaking on Monday, Kurt and Melissa’s family said they were trying not to concern themselves with the attacker’s motives and the suggestion he carried out the attack in the name of religion.

It heard the 52-year-old, who was born in Kent, died when he was shot in the chest by an armed police officer after stabbing PC Palmer.