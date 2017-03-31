What Are Analysts Suggestions On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $61.94. The stock has been active on the tape, now trading at $14.24, down from yesterday’s close by -1.59%. The Programmable Solutions Division designs and develops solutions for end-product manufacturers.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company.

Shares of chip maker Cypress Semiconductor (CY) are down 7 cents, or half a percent, after the company yesterday held its annual analyst day presentation, during which the company talked about this quarter, and years out, promising to outgrowth the semiconductor industry.

On Monday, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) stock opened its trade at $14.25 and after floating in a range of $14.05 to $14.87, settled at $14.84.

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co.

According to sentiments of 12 analysts the mean estimates of short term price target for the company’s stock is marked at $13.88. Wedbush downgraded the shares of WWAV in report on Friday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating.

09/15/2016 – Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital. The current consensus recommendation provided by covering analysts is 2.40. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69. $134,764 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) was sold by Thad Trent on Monday, October 10. To measure price-variation, we found CY’s volatility during a week at 3.72% and during a month it has been found around 2.65%. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has $18 highest and $16 lowest target. The stock touched its high share price of $14.98 on Mar 28, 2017 and the stock also touched its Lowest price in the last 52-weeks of trading on April 12, 2016 as $8.02. Tcw Group Inc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 9.98M shares.

The consensus mean EPS for the current quarter is at $0.11 derived from a total of 12 estimates. The company now has a Return on Equity (ROE) of -33.20% and a Return on Investment (ROI) of -19.70%. Sales growth past 5 years was measured at 14.10%.

Earnings per share (EPS) breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis, and for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation the EPS stands at 0.15 for the previous quarter, while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 0.14, suggesting the stock exceeded the analysts’ expectations. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is now -20.37%. (NASDAQ:CY) in a research note issued on Wednesday. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and worldwide copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/31/cypress-semiconductor-co-cy-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html. The 52-week range of the share price is from $4.83 – $14.39.

On 1/3/2017 H Raymond Bingham, Insider, sold 14,361 with an average share price of $11.54 per share and the total transaction amounting to $165,725.94. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $1,037,000. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,455 shares of company stock valued at $889,790. Whereas 5 of them predict the stock is a hold. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. According to analysts minimum EPS for the current quarter is expected at $0.11 and can go high up to $0.12. Finally, GLG Partners LP raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 30.4% in the fourth quarter.

The Data Communications Division focuses on solutions for industrial, handset and consumer applications. The Company’s segments include Programmable Systems Division, Memory Products Division, Data Communications Division and Emerging Technologies Division.