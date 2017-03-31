What the death of broadband privacy rules means

The legislation has passed through the Republican-controlled Senate and is awaiting the signature of President Donald Trump. In this case, it’s the freedom of your Internet service provider, like Comcast or Verizon, to gather and use your personal data without telling you.

They would require internet service providers to get your permission before collecting and sharing your data.

“This results in rules that apply very different regulatory regimes based on the identity of the online actor”, the White House said.

The Republican-led Senate had voted 50 to 48 last week to reverse the privacy rules passed last October under the US Freedom Act during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Tuesday’s vote was a blow for privacy advocates, who fear that broadband providers will be able to sell customers’ internet-browsing history to the highest bidder.

Other Republicans like Rep. Leonard Lance, Republican for New Jersey, said the inconsistent rules were actually harming consumers, by creating a false sense of privacy.

While providers can sell your information without your permission, a trade organization promises the companies will still keep some details provide: financial, health, and children’s information.

Supporters say federal laws and company policies will remain in place to protect consumer’s personal information, but how much protection you have is now up for debate.

“The government knows where we’re at all the time, and they know what we’re doing”, Team Logic network technician Lacey Clark said. “Or the color?” Capuano asked. “They voted to take away the privacy rights of hundreds of millions of Americans just so a few giant companies could pad their already considerable profits”.

Republican representative Michael Burgess said the repeal of the privacy laws would “level the playing field for an increasingly anti-competitive market”.

The rules bar internet providers from obstructing or slowing down consumer access to web content and prohibit giving or selling access to speedy internet, essentially a “fast lane” on the web’s information superhighway, to certain internet services.

The regulations were approved by the FCC in the Obama Administration, and were meant to go into effect this year.