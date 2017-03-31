Wheeler, Gsellman earn spots in Mets’ rotation

As disappointing as that news is, the depth around Matz in the rotation has should have the front office brimming with confidence.

The bullpen will miss Jeurys Familia in the beginning of the season, as the closer will serve a 15-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Oft-injured captain David Wright was already out indefinitely, sidelined by a shoulder impingement following neck surgery in June.

“Unlikely Steve will start the season with us, yes”, Collins said to reporters on Wednesday. He tossed 132.1 innings a year ago.

With an off-day Tuesday, April 4, Noah Syndergaard will start the April 8 game against the Marlins and Gsellman will start the next one.

“Can’t wait to be back here pitching in front of the best fans #LGM”, Wheeler tweeted just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

“There’s a little irritation, and he’s got to work that out”, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Sunday, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). However, the question that can be brought up is what happens if he is out for an extended time or possibly the season? “If we can keep them healthy, they’re second to none”. I was really happy because I had a good spring.

In 22 starts previous year, Matz was 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA over 132 1/3 innings before being shut down in September. Harvey struggled much of the spring, then was better in his past two outings. “I didn’t want to get ahead of myself and be cocky”, said Gsellman, who was a big part of the Mets’ success late in 2016. In the evening, Wheeler threw six solid innings of his own en route to a win in his big-league debut.

Right-hander Zack Wheeler earned a spot in the starting rotation for the New York Mets despite a rough spring and two-year recovery from Tommy John surgery. Looking at their roster, they will be relying a bit on their rotation to do so. “You want to come home to that smiling face but you want to be able to come here and play the game you love and play the game you’ve played for 30 years”. Lugo was impressive in the WBC while Montero was outstanding in the Grapefruit League.