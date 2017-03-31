Where Will Raiders Play After 2018 Season?

Currently, the Oakland Raiders are on the first of two one-year leases (2017-18) with the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, and owner Mark Davis made it clear Monday that he will indeed seek an extension with the stadium authority for the 2019 season.

“I would say to you with the highest level of confidence, my opinion and recommendation and that of my board members – I don’t believe there is any appetite for a third season (in Oakland)”, McKibben told the outlet.

After the Warriors’ game against the Houston Rockets, Draymond Green was asked about the Raiders move to Las Vegas, and wasn’t supportive of it. After that, however, they may not be welcomed back according to one stadium executive. Green, who has reportedly attended eight or nine Raiders games since Golden State drafted him in 2012, was upset to hear Monday’s news. “You can move a lot of teams”. Minnesota and Atlanta are on the docket before the championship game heads to Miami and then Los Angeles in 2021.

The Warriors, of course, are also leaving Oakland. The Raiders will remain in Oakland for the next two seasons as they hold a pair of one-year options. “It’s like moving the Boston Celtics from Boston, the Lakers from L.A., you just don’t move certain franchises”.

Davis obviously still has to figure out what he wants to do in 2019, with Sam Boyd Stadium in Whitney, Nevada, the 40,000-seat home of UNLV football, as a potential bridge venue. He referred to the move as “ridiculous” and said that he won’t attend any Raiders games in Oakland between now and the time the team leaves. “We’re still the Oakland Raiders, and we are the Raiders, we represent the Raider Nation”. “I feel bad for the city”.

By definition, he and his team are most certainly lame ducks, but the reality is that their fancy new digs in Las Vegas will not be ready until the 2020 season, and Davis has already committed to playing in the Bay Area through the 2017 and 2018 seasons.