White House eyeing $18 billion list of social program cuts

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke conceded Wednesday that geographic and physical challenges – including the Rio Grande and threatened wildlife – will make it hard to build the “big, handsome wall” that Trump has promised.

Wait, does that mean some of Mexico will be walled off from Mexico?

A “great, great wall” along the US-Mexican border was a cornerstone of Mr Trump’s presidential campaign. The president wants it to include a $1.5 billion supplemental funding bill to begin work on the wall this year, but Blunt said that would complicate negotiations with Democrats, who are threatening to block any bill that includes money for the wall. An internal report prepared for Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly estimated that a wall along the entire border would cost about $21 billion.

The proposal would eliminate $1.2 billion in the National Health Institutes research grants.

President Trump’s promise to erect a border between the USA and Mexico was a cornerstone of his campaign. Asked about the wall, Diaz-Balart, a senior member of the House of Representatives’ Appropriations Committee and a leading voice on immigration policy, said: “I’m always willing to look at other things we can do to try to get that 60-vote threshold” on border and interior security. The Environmental Protection Agency, the State Department and foreign aid programs, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and other agencies would take significant hits of as much as 31 percent.

Republicans in Congress had generally hoped to avoid any serious conflict over the must-pass spending bill and leave the bigger budget battle for later this year.

Senator Roy Blunt said cash for the wall would be left out of a spending bill that must pass by 28 April to avert a partial government shutdown. “My guess is that comes together better without the supplemental“.

Democrats have used the funding standstill to reiterate their vows to stop the project all together. Burr on intel committee’s Russian Federation probe: “We weren’t given a free pass to do a witch hunt.’ https://t.co/fo3n6WsdDC – NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) March 29, 2017 The cooperation among members on the Senate Intelligence Committee stands in stark contrast to the infighting and finger pointing going on across the Capitol on the House Intelligence Committee”. “Instead of spending taxpayer dollars on a pointless wall, we should be investing in creating jobs and fixing our infrastructure”.