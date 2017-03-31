White House Fed Nunes Info

But so many committee members on both sides of the aisle have constantly stepped up.

Nunes has provided limited details about the information he obtained over the course of his investigation, but said there are “dozens of reports” showing that “incidentally collected information about us citizens involved in the Trump transition” was gathered during the course of “normal foreign surveillance”. “Doesn’t mean it’s right”.

Cohen-Watnick is among about a dozen White House officials who would have access to the types of classified information Nunes says he viewed, according to current and former US officials.

“We need to get to the bottom of whether this was some stratagem by the White House”, the California Democrat told reporters at the Capitol.

“I felt like I had a duty and obligation to tell him because, as you know, he’s been taking a lot of heat in the news media”, he told his sympathetic friend Sean Hannity on Fox. “Devin had to do it this way”.

A spokesman for Nunes, Jack Langer, on Monday said in a statement that Nunes “met with his source at the White House grounds in order to have proximity to a secure location where he could view the information provided by the source”.

“Ultimately the speaker and the chair decide who they want to run this investigation and they’ll have to articulate why and how they feel that can be done credibly”, Schiff said.

Nunes has disputed the claim that Trump Tower was wiretapped by the Obama administration. Intelligence agencies routinely monitor the communications of foreign officials living in the US, though the identities of Americans swept up in that collection is to be protected. Nunes was, after all, a key member of Trump’s transition team, and helped vet key appointments to the White House cabinet.

“I was informed in a letter from White House counsel that the National Security Council staff found these materials in the ordinary course of business”, Schiff told reporters at a press briefing.

“Same thing as always around this place”, Nunes said Tuesday.

“I’m not going to get into it”, Spicer responded.

However, Nunes has not shared his information with either Schiff or any other committee members – leading Democrats to call for him to recuse himself from the probe of Moscow’s involvement in last year’s election. Officials say Mr. Cohen-Watnick has been reviewing the reports from his fourth-floor office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where the National Security Council is based.

Flynn resigned from the administration after it was discovered he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about the calls.

Making matters slightly worse, Nunes cancelled a hearing this week with FBI Director James Comey, saying the witness wouldn’t be able to attend. It is unclear when the next public hearing of the panel will occur.

Asked at today’s press briefing if an NSA official should be combing through classified information to search for material that might validate what Trump tweeted, Spicer shot back, “Your question assumes the reporting is correct”.