At the White House press briefing Monday, press secretary Sean Spicer downplayed Manafort’s involvement in the campaign, saying that he “played a very limited role for a very limited amount of time”.

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman reportedly entangled in an FBI investigation for his possible involvement in Russian election interference, secretly worked for a Putin-allied Russian billionaire to advance Russia’s interests overseas, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Paul Manafort laughed off questions about any ties that either he or the Trump campaign had with Russia or Russian President Vladimir Putin during an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos almost eight months ago.

In selling his services to Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska, a close Putin ally, Manafort touted his close ties to the Bush White House.

The AP reported that Manafort did not disclose his lobbying work to the US Department of Justice at the time that his contracts were in place, a requirement for so-called foreign agents – people who lobby on behalf of foreign leaders or political parties.

When asked if Trump would have hired Manafort if he had known of his relationship with Deripaska, Spicer replied, “I don’t know”, adding that Manafort filed all of the appropriate paperwork that was required to work on the campaign.

Federal prosecutors became interested in Manafort’s activities years ago as part of a broad investigation to recover stolen Ukrainian assets after the ouster of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych there in early 2014.

As part of their investigation, USA officials were expected to look into millions of dollars’ worth of wire transfers to Manafort.

“I am calling for Paul Manafort to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee and give the American people the answers they deserve”, Heinrich said.

A spokesman for Manafort did not immediately respond to questions from the AP.

As early as last August, reports emerged that Manafort was the subject of a US investigation into his dealings in Ukraine.

Serhiy Leshchenko published a 2009 invoice purportedly signed by Manafort which showed a $750,000 payment for 501 computers to a company called Davis Manafort.

Manafort denied any wrongdoing and said that his work with the oligarch did not relate to Putin or his government.

Mr Manafort was Mr Trump’s unpaid campaign chairman from March until August previous year. Mark Warner, the vice chairman of the committee, told CNN’s Erin Burnett Tuesday that “we’re going to need to bring (Manafort) in” to discuss connections between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation. He said he had not sought to hide the work. How much work Mr Manafort performed under the contract was unclear.

Spicer declined to comment Thursday on the information about the offshore financial transactions.

NBC’s Peter Alexander referred to the way former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had misled the administration about his own global ties and asked Sean Spicer whether the White House was confident that nobody else was working on behalf of a foreign interest. He said the AP’s story did not demonstrate that Manafort had done anything improper, but that “the president was not aware of Paul’s clients from the last decade”.