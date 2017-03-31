White House says new information has emerged on Russia probe

Nunes angered Schiff and other Democrats on the committee when he shared details about their investigation with the public and the White House before sharing it with them. Protecting a source’s identity is okay; lying is not. While that collection of information was “incidental” to legal electronic monitoring of non-Americans, Nunes said he was concerned that agencies distributed those reports within the intelligence community in violation of laws requiring “minimization” of information collected on USA persons.

According to the newspaper, the two officials were Ezra Cohen-Watnick of the National Security Council and a national security lawyer with the White House Counsel’s Office, Michael Ellis. Ellis works for Eisenberg. He was brought into the White House by now-fired National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. They spoke only on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly by name. Officials say Cohen-Watnick has been reviewing the reports from his fourth-floor office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where the National Security Council is based.

“I can not get into who those individuals were”, Spicer said at the daily news briefing.

Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) on Monday called for fellow Rep. Devin Nunes to recuse himself from his role as chair of the House Intelligence Committee probing possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Nor did he confirm that it was the same information Nunes got.

The next day, Nunes gave a news briefing at the Capitol and then returned to the White House to brief Trump on the information.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer didn’t deny that the White House was the source of Devin Nunes’s information about Trump being wiretapped.

Nunes said last week that he had seen materials that “clearly show the president-elect and his team were at least monitored” during the transition.

“But I have to say that I’m more than perplexed by how these materials have been put forward and the motivations behind it”, he added.

Schiff asked as much in a letter sent Thursday afternoon to the White House.

“Recent actions by Chairman Nunes have called into question his commitment to the fair and bipartisan operation of the House Intelligence Committee”.

With the House Intelligence investigation in shambles, the Senate Intelligence Committee has begun its investigation into Russian election tampering exposed by multiple US intelligence agencies.

Their relationship – and the House investigation – quickly unraveled last week after Nunes announced he had gone directly to Trump with apparent evidence that his top aides were picked up in “incidental” collection by domestic intelligence. Intelligence agencies routinely monitor the communications of foreign officials living in the USA, though the identities of Americans swept up in that collection is to be protected.