White House tells Russia probers: Come see intel yourselves

Two current White House officials reportedly gave Nunes intelligence reports showing that United States spy agencies picked up information involving President Donald Trump and his close allies as part of routine foreign surveillance.

A New York Times report today revealed that Nunes may have received intelligence information from the White House itself, and named former staffer Michael Ellis and White House staffer, Ezra Cohen-Watnick.

The disconnect may also speak to the shifting scope of the House investigation, which Democrats have trained on the potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation, while Republicans are eager to focus on virtually anything else-from unauthorized leaks to reporters, to what Nunes’s has characterized as the unnecessary propagation of Trump associates’ identities in foreign intelligence reports.

The White House sent a letter on Thursday to Schiff and Nunes, as well as their counterparts on the Senate Intelligence Committee, inviting them to the White House to review documents related to the incidental collection of Trump communications. They spoke only on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly by name.

It also raised suspicions that Nunes’s announcement was coordinated by the White House to produce this very distraction.

In particular, Schiff criticized Nunes for first taking the information to Trump without first showing it to the committee.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer dismissed questions about the New York Times report saying the press is assuming those reports are correct.

Nunes has repeatedly sidestepped questions about who provided him the intelligence reports, though he pointedly has not denied that his sources were in the White House.

While it has always been apparent that White House officials had to have been involved in Nunes’ meeting on White House grounds – there is no other way he could have gained access to the complex, the Times report will only increases the scrutiny surrounding a chairman already seen as too closely tied to Trump. He would not say whether it was the same material Nunes already had seen. “I have asked the White House for their assistance in answering those questions”.

Cohen-Watnick and Nunes both served on the Trump transition team.

The White House refused to say on Thursday whether it gave the top Republican on the House intelligence committee access to highly classified materials.

Nunes and Schiff appeared headed toward some agreement early Thursday – with Schiff’s announcement that they agreed to host a briefing with FBI Director James Comey after the two House investigators met.

“The White House is going to increasing and troubling lengths to influence and undermine the investigations of possible coordination between the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government”, she said.

In his response, the Democrat said that the full committee should be able to see the materials. “That doesn’t really seem to make a ton of sense”.

Spicer during Thursday’s briefing did not comment on specific allegations in the story, noting that the White House has invited the House and Senate Intelligence Committee heads to view the documents in question.

“Ultimately the speaker and the chair decide who they want to run this investigation and they’ll have to articulate why and how they feel that can be done credibly”, Schiff said.