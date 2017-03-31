Will Michigan cover the spread vs. Oregon? Sweet 16 Predictions 3/23/17

After the run was all said and done, MI led by one.

The Wolverines’ unique chemistry and unselfishness reflected their leaders and defined their late-season push. OR had two fouls to give and wanted to use them so MI would have to inbound the ball. Dillon Brooks had 12 points, and Ennis scored 10. Turnovers were a problem, especially for MI, which usually does a good job of taking care of the ball. It made two quick 3-pointers before the first media timeout and tried to runaway with the game early in the half.

The Oregon Ducks look for another victory after beating the Rhode Island Rams on Sunday. Tyler Dorsey has been on a real hot streak.

The senior point guard had been Michigan’s heart and soul throughout its dramatic run through the postseason, and he had been its best player in Thursday night’s Midwest Regional semifinal against Oregon. A similar circumstance may have been said about the Oregon Ducks after a last second Michigan Three Pointer missed in their respective Sweet 16 matchup. Both schools have large alumni bases, with OR having 231,000 and MI having 575,000 alumni worldwide. This is a team that wound up playing its best basketball on the road, a contrast to the last couple seasons.

Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O’Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region on Thursday night.

The greatest fun of the whole game was watching the two teams trade three-pointers off and on.

What’s been surprising is how efficient Dorsey has been. In two NCAA tournament games coming in, Wagner had averaged 16 points. That’s 78%! Pretty incredible considering most of his shots were taken outside the paint. As a result, both schools have seen significant amounts of revenue, with MI earning $152.4 million (4th) while OR earned $105.7 million (21st). MI will most likely throw a variety of defenders at him. MI will need Wagner to continue playing at this level, and some more production from leading scorer Derrick Walton Jr. The Ducks are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 NCAA Tournament games, 7-1 ATS in their last 8 Thursday games and 16-7 ATS in their last 23 games overall.

Bell is the defensive anchor for the Ducks.

There were no tears inside the locker room Thursday night, though they almost fell from the ducts of OR assistant coach Michael Mennenga. After a miss by Brooks, Bell got another offensive rebound and passed out to Ennis, who went back to the line.

In the end, it was always going to come down to a 3-pointer. The Ducks average 79 points per game on offense while allowing 65.9 on defense. He registered 20 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, drilling three of five three-point shots.

The Wolverines were flustered by Jordan Bell’s presence around the rim (It’s insane to think that about what the Ducks would look like with Chris Boucher – a better shot blocker – next to Bell). The Michigan Wolverines were going to thrive or fail under his steady feet. Moritz Wagner, the sophomore from Germany, had a huge game for MI.