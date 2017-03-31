Will the Senate invoke the ‘nuclear option’ for Gorsuch?

Two Democratic Senators announced they will vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, the first Democrats who have declared support for his nomination.

Both West Virginia’s Manchin and North Dakota’s Heitkamp are up for re-election next year in states that voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Senate Republicans must and will do whatever it takes to confirm Neil Gorsuch as the next associate justice of the Supreme Court, U.S. Sen. Then, after saying that Gorsuch was too conservative and might not be independent of President Trump, Schumer announced on the Senate floor on Thursday that he would lead a filibuster to delay a Gorsuch vote.

Until today, Manchin had been the only senator from West Virginia and OH who had yet to take a position on Gorsuch.

“Judge Gorsuch unquestionably has an impressive professional and educational background, but a nominee to the Supreme Court must also demonstrate sound judicial philosophy”, the senator said in a statement Wednesday.

In her statement, Cantwell cited Gorsuch’s rulings against the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and women, as well as his ruling against expanding education opportunities for children with disabilities.

A growing number of Republican senators, in light the increasing indication Democrats will reach the fourty-one votes needed for a successful filibuster, have expressed their willingness to invoke the “Constitutional Option” and extend the Democrats’ elimination of filibusters to Supreme Court nominees once and for all.

Republican Sen. John McCain is having informal conversations with Senate Democrats about Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court, while cautioning he does not see a deal on preserving the filibuster for future nominations as a realistic prospect. Senate Democrats took this step on all nominations, save for those to the supreme court, in 2013. “I told you once they changed the rules for the lower court, it was just a matter of time”. With a 52-seat majority, Republicans need eight Democrats to vote with them to break the 60-vote threshold to move forward.

JCN, which is not obligated to disclose the identity of the people who contributed to it, also spent $7 million in opposition to President Obama’s nominee Judge Merrick Garland.

McConnell could push for a rule change to win approval of the nominee with a simple majority in the 100-member Senate.

Manchin was the last among the four senators representing West Virginia and OH to take a public stance on Gorsuch's nomination.

According to The Hill, 33 Democrats have said they would vote against the confirmation.