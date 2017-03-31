William and Kate visit Paris as Brexit looms

Before travelling to France the Duke, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, and the Duchess will visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at their base in Hounslow, west London to mark St Patrick’s Day. The museum remained opened during their visit with tourists appearing both delighted and shocked to see the couple and with some taking snapshots on their phones of the famous visitors.

William joked with President Hollande that he will be “cheering the Welsh” on Saturday when the French take on Wales in rugby at Stade de France.

Addressing the attendees, William relayed a message on behalf of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth in which she expressed her fondness for the country.

In a speech Friday at the British Embassy, Prince William said the “deep friendship between the United Kingdom and France, forged in sweat and blood, is one that will endure”.

William and Kate, 35, will be front and center in Paris at a series of events to honor and celebrate the French for their resilience in the wake of the Paris and Nice terrorist attacks and to celebrate French arts and culture.

Prince William and his wife Kate are coming to Paris to meet the French president as Britain gets ready to launch divorce proceedings from the European Union. Our relationship is just as strong and enduring today.

But the incident was a further blow to the psyche of France, which remains under a state of emergency after attacks over the past two years that have killed 235 people.

The Duke of Cambridge is in Paris just months before the 20th anniversary of the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in a vehicle crash in the city.

The visit comes amid anxiety across Europe over Britain’s departure from the European Union.

In the world’s fashion capital, Kate wore a sleeveless v-neck black dress by Alexander McQueen before changing into a grey-blue gown by British designer Jenny Packham later in the evening.

Among the guests were the actor Jean Reno, actress Kristin Scott Thomas and former Arsenal footballer Robert Pires.

At the Invalides hospital, William and Kate were clearly touched by the plight of 25-year-old Jessica Bambal Akan, who was seriously injured in the deadliest attack to hit France, the coordinated shootings and suicide bombings in eastern Paris on November 13, 2015 that left 130 people dead.

The couple are staying at the British ambassador’s residence during their visit among heightened security around the capitol.