Wozniacki to take on Pliskova in Miami semis

Pliskova reached her first Miami semifinal beating Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-3, 6-4 and avenging her loss to the Croat at the Australian Open.

Trailing 4-2 in the second set, Pliskova reeled off four straight games to advance in 72 minutes, gaining a measure of revenge for her loss to the 35-year-old in the Australian Open quarter-finals. He needed – and got – a break with Bautista Agut serving for the first set, and with Federer serving at 4-5 in the second they played about a half-dozen back-and-forth shots at the net in a tete-a-tete that ended with Federer winning the point.

epa05876281 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts after defeating Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during a quarterfinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 28 March 2017.

But with her serve under fire, Pliskova relied on her other weapons – her big forehand and her improved court movement – and bailed herself out of trouble.

“The difference was in the first set”, Lucic-Baroni told WTA Insider. “I started out great but then I couldn’t find my serve”.

“I think the main thing is that I have been healthy for about six months now, I hope I can keep that going”, she said.

“I was able to calm down and fix it in the second, but then I just had a lot of bad luck after 4-2”. Still to play her quarterfinals match is Angelique Kerber. “I don’t know. I completely went down physically and mentally, and also my tennis was completely out”. I will be really confident coming into this one but it’s Czech against Czech so anything can happen.

“She beat last time and she has been playing well and is in good shape but I am looking forward to getting a another try out there and see if I can beat her this time”, Wozniacki said.