Wyclef mistaken for armed robber

Jean documented the incident on Twitter and posted a video in which he can be seen standing in front of a police auto with his hands behind his back. The Sheriffs had been on the lookout for an armed black man wearing a red bandana who had robbed a nearby liquor store 15 minutes before Jean was stopped. The sheriff’s department said deputies then detained Jean, “who they believed to the suspect in the violent crime”, handcuffed him and placed him in the back of a patrol auto.

Police say the victim in the alleged robbery reported that the suspect was driving a vehicle that matches the one Jean was travelling in.

The sheriff’s department said a supervisor was on the scene at the time Jean was detained, and “explained to Mr. Jean about the investigation being conducted and the reasons behind his lawful detention”.

The sheriffs said Jean matched the description of a person wanted in connection to an assault and robbery at a gas station in the city. “Deputies put on the cuffs for about six minutes while they sorted this out”. The musician posted a video of the incident to Twitter and appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to discuss the events.

The former Fugees member and music producer later tweeted: “LAPD another case of mistaken identity. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself”, the hip-hop artist wrote.

Jean, who said he was treated like a criminal, added: “I don’t only have the right to be upset but I have the right to basically challenge the judicial system as a citizen”. A West Hollywood patrol observed the vehicle matching the description and Jean was wearing a red bandana.

The Grammy award victor posted a collection of tweets that detailed the incident. They were released a few minutes later after Jean’s identity was confirmed and the victims said there was no woman in the getaway auto.