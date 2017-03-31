Yadier Molina demands apology from Adam Jones for WBC parade comments

Behind a dominating pitching performance by Marcus Stroman and following a home run by Ian Kinsler, the United States of America shut out Puerto Rico 8-0 in the championship game Wednesday in Los Angeles.

With Stroman mowing down Team Puerto Rico, the USA had to find a way to put some runs on the board against opposing pitcher Seth Lugo.

Puerto Rico starter Seth Lugo was matching Marcus Stroman zero-for-zero through the first two innings, but the USA broke out for a pair of runs when Ian Kinsler deposited a two-run home run just beyond the fence in left-center at Dodger Stadium. And on Thursday, Jones heard from catcher Yadier Molina, who noted Team USA essentially was mad because of cultural differences. As one of the best fielders in baseball, he made tough plays look routine and only made one error in the tournament.

The United States didn’t give Puerto Rico a chance to celebrate on Wednesday night as Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a no-hitter through six innings.

It took four tries, but the United States finally won one of these things.

It may be considered the national pastime, but in the first three World Baseball Classics the United States was far from dominant, with Japan winning twice and the Dominican Republic winning once.

In the top of the fifth inning, Team USA was up by three when Andrew McCutchen singled to score Christian Yelich and gave his team a healthy 4-0 lead. The Latin teams play different than us.

“I love pitching in these moments; I love the atmosphere”, Stroman said.

Passion for the game has turned the 2017 World Baseball Classic magnificent and exciting.

With starter Stroman still not having allowed a hit, Team USA’s offense got back on the move in the top of the seventh, with a two-run single from Brandon Crawford busting the game wide open. “They’re loaded with All-Star players”. Leyland, 72, the Hall of Fame-bound manager and baseball lifer who came out of retirement to manage the US team got emotional in a post-game interview. The last six outs he recorded in the game were all on the ground. “They outplayed us. They outscored us”. Angel Pagan then led off the seventh with a double, ending Stroman’s night before he reached the pitch-count limit.

“He has to apologize to the Puerto Rican people”, Molina said to ESPN.

